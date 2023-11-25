Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shishkin and Pic D'Orhy clash at Ascot, with Lingfield and Wolverhampton also live on Saturday

Ascot stages a high-quality jumps card on Saturday (12.20-3.50) which is live on Sky Sports Racing along with all-weather action from Lingfield (11.00-3.30) and Wolverhampton (4.15-8.15).

1.30 Ascot - Shishkin and Pic D'Orhy clash

A top-class renewal of the Grade Two Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase (1.30) at Ascot sees Shishkin headline a field of four.

Nicky Henderson's star chaser enjoyed a splendid campaign last season, winning the Grade One Ascot Chase and Aintree Bowl either side of finishing runner-up in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and is strongly fancied as he returns under Nico de Boinville. Now a nine-year-old, he will sport first-time cheekpieces as he drops back in trip to 2m 5f for this King George prep.

Paul Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy improved throughout last season, culminating in a first Grade One success when taking the Marsh Chase at Aintree in April, and should provide stiff opposition under Harry Cobden.

Of the others, Donald McCain's Minella Drama is fit from a recent run but will need more having finished third behind Pic D'Orhy at Ascot last season, while Straw Fan Jack has plenty to find at the ratings but will appreciate the decent ground.

2.05 Ascot - Last year's winner Goshen faces Theatre Glory

Goshen tops a classy field of five for the Grade Two Coral Hurdle (2.05).

The apple of Gary Moore's eye, Goshen comfortably saw off Brewin'upastorm in this race last year and heads the market, with Niall Houlihan replacing the injured Jamie Moore in the saddle.

Image: Goshen is bidding for back-to-back Coral Hurdle successes

With the drying ground a concern for the favourite, there are plenty of dangers, including Henderson's mare Theatre Glory. A winner of five of her 10 starts over hurdles, she relishes good ground and has a decent record when fresh.

Blueking D'Oroux scored impressively on his reappearance at Cheltenham last month but will need to improve if he is to challenge at this level, while veteran Sceau Royal steps up in trip having finished behind Rubaud at Kempton on his return.

3.15 Ascot - Boothill and Corrigeen Rock contest competitive handicap chase

Boothill bids for back-to-back wins in the Jim Barry Hurst Park Handicap Chase (3.15).

The Harry Fry-trained eight-year-old will take plenty of beating having been a ready winner of this contest last season, and he produced a career best when winning at the Berkshire track on his return 21 days ago.

Corrigeen Rock has a progressive profile over fences and, after winning at Perth on his final start of last season, returned to score at Kempton last month, so he must be feared off a 7lb higher mark.

Jane Williams' Saint Segal finished six-and-a-half lengths behind Boothill on his last start but is expected to close that gap on his second start after a wind operation, while Joe Tizzard's Triple Trade scored at Cheltenham last weekend and must be considered under Brendan Powell.

