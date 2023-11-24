Injured Jockeys Fund statement: "Graham Lee has now moved to the spinal unit at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough where he will remain for the foreseeable future"; "His family are pleased that he is now nearer home and remain grateful for the constant support"

Graham Lee: Injured jockey moved to Middlesbrough hospital to be closer to home

Jockey Graham Lee has been moved to a hospital in Middlesbrough which is closer to his family as he continues to receive treatment following his fall at Newcastle earlier this month.

The 47-year-old was seriously injured on November 10 when unseated from Ben Macdui at the start of an all-weather handicap.

He suffered an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to his spinal cord and was taken to the Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle.

Lee was reported to be making "positive progress" there last week and was able to talk to his family for short periods.

The Injured Jockeys Fund statement also said he would be transferred closer to his North Yorkshire home when a bed became available, and he has now been switched to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

The latest IJF statement issued on Friday said: "Graham Lee has now moved to the spinal unit at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough where he will remain for the foreseeable future.

"He is no longer in ITU but remains on a ventilator, albeit this can be reduced from time to time.

"His cervical injury, which was to C3/C4, means that his movement is affected.

"His family are pleased that he is now nearer home and remain grateful for the constant support."