1965 Chase: Horse-by-horse guide to big Ascot race, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday

The Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase (1.30) is contested over 2m 5f at Ascot and has been won by Vautour (2015), Politologue (2018) and Cyrname (2019) in recent renewals.

The latter pair were trained by Paul Nicholls who has won the race a record seven times, including back-to-back winners Master Minded (2010, 2011) and Al Ferof (2013, 2014), and his Ditcheat stable will this year be represented by Pic D'Orhy.

Since the race distance was extended from 2m 3f in 2015, this Grade Two contest has often been used as an early-season target for top staying chasers before making the step up to 3m, with Nicky Henderson's 173-rated Shishkin very much fitting that bill ahead of a potential run in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Tom Chilman from attheraces takes a close look at each of the four runners....

1. PIC D'ORHY

Jockey: Harry Cobden, Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls' improving chaser did little wrong in five starts last term, following up his comfortable season opener at Newton Abbot (2m 5f) with a third Grade Two success in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon (2m 4f) last December. Both victories were more efficient than flashy, but his 16-length win next time out in the Silviniaco Conti at Kempton (2m 4.5f) was certainly more of the latter.

The eight-year-old's sole defeat of the campaign came in the Grade One Ascot Chase over course and distance five weeks later, with the 16-length winning margin this time separating him from a near-foot-perfect Shishkin.

Image: Pic D'Orhy, ridden by Harry Cobden, on his way to winning the Melling Chase at Aintree

Off level weights with that rival again here, it is difficult to imagine Pic D'Orhy reversing that form if Nicky Henderson's top-class chaser produces a similar performance, though his final winning run in the Marsh (Melling) Chase at Aintree (2m 4f) at least suggests he remains on an upward curve.

2. SHISHKIN

J: Nico de Boinville, T: Nicky Henderson

A former star of the two-mile division, the nine-year-old proved he still had plenty to offer over further last season after being soundly beaten first time up in the Tingle Creek at Sandown (1m 7.5f). A wind surgery-enforced winter break concluded with a devastating victory over course and distance in the Ascot Chase, setting up a tilt at the Ryanair the following month.

Sent off the even-money favourite, the former two-time Cheltenham Festival winner never looked comfortable, having to be niggled along by Nico de Boinville and jumping erratically throughout before staying on for second. Connections clearly saw enough to finally commit to stepping Shishkin up to three miles, with his subsequent winning display over 3m 1f in the Aintree Bowl going some way to justifying that decision.

This looks a sensible starting point ahead of a potential tilt at the King George, while the application of first-time cheekpieces suggests he will be ready to roll here.

3. MINELLA DRAMA

J: Brian Hughes, T: Donald McCain

A steadily-progressive chaser for Donald McCain last season, running respectable races in defeat at Carlisle (2m 4f) and Haydock (2m 5,5f) before scoring convincingly in handicap company at Musselburgh (2m 4.5f) in January. A similar small-field event at Kelso (2m 5.5f) the following month took little more winning, after which connections decided to roll the dice with their eight-year-old by sending him to Aintree for his final start of the campaign.

A career-best third in the Grade One Marsh (Melling) Chase behind Pic D'Orhy (seven lengths) and Fakir D'Oudairies (two-and three-quarter lengths) was the result, while there was also plenty to like about Minella Drama's runner-up effort back at Aintree in the Old Roan on his seasonal reappearance last month.

Image: Jetoile (left) sees off Minella Drama to win the Old Roan

The only one of the quartet to have had a recent run, he will likely give the market principles something to think about for longer than some might expect.

4. STRAW FAN JACK

J: Sean Houlihan, T: Sheila Lewis

The eight-year-old put together a smart opening season over fences, scoring at the first time of asking in a novice handicap at Ffos Las (2m) before narrowly following up in a Class Two event at Cheltenham (2m). Sheila Lewis' improving grey then struggled to give weight away in a competitive novice handicap at Newbury (2m 0.5f), with similar comments applying to his ambitious fourth-place finish in the Arkle (beaten some 28 lengths behind El Fabiolo) upped significantly in grade.

The gap between himself and Banbridge (12-and-a-quarter lengths) when filling the same spot in the Grade One Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree (2m 4f) was far more respectable, especially given that was his first try at two-and-a-half miles over fences, but this represents another step up in class and could see Sean Houlihan's mount exposed in what will be his first run of the campaign.

TOM'S VERDICT:

Paul Nicholls has won this Grade Two a record seven times and in an average year would expect to see Pic D'Orhy a warm order to make it win number eight. This is no average renewal, however, as the Ditcheat runner comes up against the only horse that managed to beat him in an otherwise blemish-free campaign last season.

In fact, SHISHKIN did not just beat his rival over course and distance in the Ascot Chase; he hammered him by some 16 lengths in a manner that makes Nicky Henderson's top-class chaser difficult to oppose for this rematch. The application of first-time cheekpieces is certainly an interesting addition, but if they work as hoped the six-time Grade One winner should take some stopping off the back of a determined success in the Aintree Bowl.

The Sheila Lewis-trained Straw Fan Jack may struggle once the taps are turned on here, so Minella Drama looks best placed to pick up the pieces should either of the big guns fail to fire.

Watch all the action from Saturday's meeting at Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing with the first race at 12.20pm.