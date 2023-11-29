Today on Sky Sports Racing: Grivetana seeks Hereford success for Paul Nicholls, with Deauville action also on Wednesday

The live jumps action on Sky Sports Racing moves on to Hereford on Wednesday with a seven-race card (12.20 to 3.45), while the French fixture at Deauville includes a Listed contest at 3.50.

12.20 Hereford - Course-and-distance victor Magic Seven faces Reverend Hubert

Charles Byrnes' raider Reverend Hubert faces Magic Seven in an intriguing opening Get Emma's Offers At planetsportbet.com Novices' Hurdle (12.20) over 2m 3.5f at Hereford.

Reverend Hubert got off the mark over hurdles at Downpatrick in August and, having run with credit in two starts since, rates a fascinating contender for his shrewd trainer, with Adam Wedge booked.

Jonjo O'Neill's Magic Seven justified strong market support when comfortably landing a course-and-distance maiden hurdle on his last start and this course bumper winner will take plenty of beating under Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Alan King's Saxons Lane raced keenly when runner-up over this course and distance on his hurdling bow and will need to settle better if he is to feature in this company.

2.35 Hereford - Grivetana and Flight Of Freedom headline

Grivetana heads a field of eight for a trappy-looking Bet 10 Get 10 At PlanetSportBet Mares' Handicap Hurdle (2.35), also over 2m 3.5f.

Paul Nicholls' five-year-old will be having her second start since undergoing wind surgery and will appreciate this drop in class as she returns to mares-only company under Olive Nicholls.

Emma Lavelle's Flight Of Freedom was victorious at Warwick on her return before finishing a credible second to the exciting Favour And Fortune and should go well on her handicap debut off a mark of 110.

Bellewstown winner Weseekherthere and course-and-distance scorer Fenney Brook are others to note in this competitive event.

3.10 Hereford - In-form My Bad Lucy and Hipop Des Ongrais clash

A pair of last-time winners clash in the Play Beat Sav At PlanetSportBet Handicap Chase (3.10) over 3m 1f.

Hipop Des Ongrais stayed on strongly when making a winning reappearance at Fontwell last month, and looks to have strong claims under a 7lb penalty, with Harry Kimber claiming a valuable 3lb.

Image: Hipop Des Ongrais on his way to victory at Fontwell

My Bad Lucy was last seen narrowly winning a novices' handicap chase at Warwick in April and, with good ground to suit, rates a big danger under James Davies.

Of the others, Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's Langley Hundred finished runner-up when favourite for a similar event at Ludlow on his debut over fences and, with further improvement expected, must be considered under useful claimer Elizabeth Gale.

Meanwhile, the Deauville meeting includes the Listed Prix Miss Satamixa over 7.5f at 3.50, with British raiders Al Agaila, Clochette and Pastiche in the field.

