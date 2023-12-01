Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Constitution Hill's return delayed as Newcastle abandon Saturday's Grade One card due to frozen ground

Saturday's meeting at Newcastle, featuring the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle, has been abandoned due to frozen ground.

The Fighting Fifth was set to host the highly anticipated return of Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill, while Shishkin was declared in the Rehearsal Chase.

Track officials called a 2.30pm inspection on Friday following freezing temperatures and heavy snow in the region.

Friday's meetings at Musselburgh and Doncaster also fell victim to the cold weather, while Saturday's remaining fixtures at Newbury, Doncaster, Bangor-on-Dee and Fairyhouse are all subject to early morning inspections.

The cancellation leaves uncertainty on where Constitution Hill will line-up next and also leaves Nicky Henderson looking for another preparation race for Shishkin before the King George on Boxing Day after he refused to race at Ascot last weekend.

Image: Newcastle called an inspection following heavy snow and freezing temperatures

Speaking on RacingTV, Henderson said: "The one I'm more concerned about is Shishkin.

"If Constitution Hill had to go to Kempton without a run that wouldn't worry me at all, but Shishkin to the King George without a run would not sit comfortably. I don't think he's a doubt but he'd need to go somewhere for a gallop.

"There might be other options for Constitution Hill but I wouldn't want to go too far away from today because you're then getting terribly close to Christmas. We'll have to see."

Sunday's meeting at Carlisle has been switched to an all-hurdles meeting, while Southwell will host a jumpers' bumper fixture, all live on Sky Sports Racing.