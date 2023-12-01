John Francome Novices' Chase: Hermes Allen powers clear to win Newbury Grade Two on chase debut

Hermes Allen made a fine start to his career over fences with a smooth success in the Coral John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury.

The six-year-old looked a top-class prospect after striking Grade One gold in the Challow Hurdle at the Berkshire track late last year but was unable to replicate that form in the spring after being sent off favourite for both the Ballymore at Cheltenham and the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

Having undergone wind surgery during the off-season, the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding was the 13/8 market leader for his reappearance and chasing bow and ultimately got the job done in convincing fashion.

The keen-going Nickle Back took the six-strong field along for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey and looked to have the chasing pack in trouble rounding the home turn, with Harry Cobden having to ask Hermes Allen a question or two to close the gap.

However, Nickle Back's earlier exertions began to take their toll halfway up the straight and Hermes Allen soon took his measure before stretching six and a half lengths clear.

"It was a proper race today, which you'd expect, and I'm thrilled with that. He jumped well, travelled well, learnt a lot and galloped on well," Nicholls told Racing TV.

"Harry was thrilled with him, he said he was very clever jumping, especially late on, and that's just what you want from a novice chaser first time.

"I've said quite openly, we missed a month's work with him and I've been chasing my tail to get him ready, to be honest. It's only a fortnight ago that I thought we'd get here, luckily we were able to gallop him here on the gallops morning, he's schooled well and we've just about got away with it.

"He will improve fitness-wise, but he's just got natural ability. His form in the first half of last season was very good, then he lost his way a bit, but he was struggling with his breathing all season and I think that caught up with him in the spring. He's the finished article now."

The Ditcheat handler now faces a quandary over how best to campaign what appears a particularly strong team of novice chasers in the staying division.

He said: "The idea is that Stay Away Fay runs at Sandown next week (Esher Novices' Chase) and Knappers Hill is going to go to Kempton (Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Boxing Day). I was thinking this horse would go for the Dipper on New Year's Day at Cheltenham, but that's gone now, so we'll have to come up with something else.

"I don't want to run them against each other at the moment. We'll have to in the spring, but at the moment it's pointless really.

"Whether I go to Cheltenham in a fortnight's time with this horse over two-and-a-half and then leave him for the Scilly Isles (at Sandown in February), that could be a possibility."

Dashel Drasher denies Paisley Park

Dashel Drasher produced a gutsy display to hold off the fast-finishing Paisley Park in a thrilling conclusion to the Coral Long Distance Hurdle.

Jeremy Scott's Stayers' Hurdle runner-up was sent off the 2/1 second favourite in the hands of Rex Dingle and showed huge improvement on his Wetherby reappearance, when only third in the West Yorkshire Hurdle.

It was Patrick Neville's Mahons Glory who wasted no time in building up a hefty lead in the early stages, as the other five runners were well-grouped, content to bide their time.

With the business end of the Grade Two event approaching, 20/1 shot Flight Deck led the field into the straight but Dashel Drasher was snapping at his heels and had taken over by the time the final flight approached.

The 10-year-old jumped the last with a narrow advantage, with Dingle soon in full flow searching for the line, as Tom Bellamy in his wing mirrors conjured up the customary end-of-race flourish from Paisley Park.

However, despite the petrol tank flashing red and Dashel Drasher's lead narrowing with every stride, he was never headed by Paisley Park and showed plenty of heart to pull out extra and score by a head.