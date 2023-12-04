Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton the sole survivor on Monday after Plumpton is abandoned

With more weather disruption across the country, Wolverhampton is the sole surviving domestic fixture on Monday - watch live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Recent winners Cuban Breeze and First Of May meet

Just four runners line up for this feature six-furlong BetMGM: It's Showtime EBF Fillies' Handicap (7.00) in what looks likely to be a tactical affair.

First Of May and Cuban Breeze arrive on the back of recent victories but each face a more difficult task now stepped up in class, and Rae Guest's Aramis Grey could be the benefactor.

The six-year-old mare ran a terrific race for a narrow second in Class Two company at Kempton on November 8 and looks to have the clear pick of the form under George Rooke.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's Shades Of Summer rounds out the quartet but needs to improve on recent form to feature.

8.00 Wolverhampton - God Of Thunder can make presence felt again

God Of Thunder was a hugely-impressive winner here just 12 days ago and returns up 7lbs at the head of the weights for the Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap (8.00).

Richard Hannon's four-year-old was recording his first career win last time and could well be open to more improvement as he takes on 10 rivals.

Waterloo Sunset also ended a long losing run recently, getting a well-deserved victory at Kempton in October, while Richard Fahey's My Harrison George will hope to land his first success under Brandon Wilkie.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Smoky Mountain handed good chance to score

The Bet 10 Get 40 At BetMGM Maiden Stakes (6.00) looks to present as good a chance as any for Frankel gelding Smoky Mountain to get off the mark for Charlie Fellowes.

Running in the famous colours of Lady Bamford, he found just one too good in each of his last two starts before a summer break.

Of the newcomers, the well-bred Hombre - a half-brother to For Pleasure and Method - is of most interest for Joseph Parr and Joey Haynes.

Watch every race from Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday December 4.