Royal Bond Novice Hurdle: Farren Glory leads home Gordon Elliott 1-2 in Fairyhouse Grade One

Farren Glory led home a one-two for Gordon Elliott in the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Elliott fielded three in the Grade One contest, with Jack Kennedy opting to ride 11/2 shot Farren Glory as An Tobar was sent off the 5/2 favourite for Henry de Bromhead.

Rachael Blackmore had the market leader to the fore throughout, disputing the lead with Horantzau D'airy before his early exertions told and he dropped away, leaving An Tobar in the driving seat.

However, King Of Kingsfield was travelling notably well for Elliott and jockey Jordan Gainford and he seized the initiative heading down to the final flight, with Farren Glory jumping the last a bit awkwardly in second.

Despite a slight check on his momentum, Farren Glory found plenty for Kennedy on the run to line, eventually pipping his stablemate by a length and a half, with a further length and a quarter back to An Tobar in third.

Paddy Power make the winner a 16/1 shot for both the Supreme and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle contests at the Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott, who also saddled fifth-placed What's Up Darling, said: "In fairness to Jack, he picked this lad - he had the choice of all three and I wasn't sure he was on the right one. He's riding out of his skin. There is only one winning line and he gave him a great ride.

Image: Farren Glory and Jack Kennedy after winning for owner Niall Michael Earls and trainer Gordon Elliott

"We knew he stayed well and won over a longer trip the last day.

"This is back where it all started for me. I trained my first Cheltenham Festival winner (Chicago Grey in 2011) for John Earls, a brother of Michael and uncle of Niall, who owns this lad.

"They put a lot into racing with their company Easifix. They have been looking for a good one for a while and we found this one, thankfully."

Elliott could now look at Grade One dates in Britain over the Christmas period, with Leopardstown's festive feature not expected to suit quite as well.

"He's going to have to improve again, as I'd say it wasn't the strongest Grade One ever, but it is never easy to win them," the trainer said. "He did everything wrong in Clonmel. We didn't want to make the running and we had to, so we were hopeful with a bit of pace today and he sat in behind the leader.

"I'm not sure where he will go next. Leopardstown might not be the track for him on quick ground and I wouldn't be shocked if we brought him to England for the Tolworth (now the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree) or the Challow."

Nurburgring drives late to land Grade Three prize

Nurburgring swooped late to grab Grade Three honours in the Bar One Racing "Price Boosts Across All Channels" Juvenile Hurdle.

Joseph O'Brien's charge was last seen coming home in front of Friday's impressive Newbury Listed winner Wodhooh at Listowel in September, with Nurburgring later demoted to second by the stewards after bumping his rival in the closing stages.

He was again involved in a tight finish in this two-mile affair, with Kala Conti appearing to hold all the aces before Richard Deegan conjured a late burst from Nurburgring to prevail by half a length on the line.

The Zoffany gelding had to survive another stewards' inquiry but was eventually declared the 17/2 winner, with 7/4 favourite Batman Girac unplaced.

Image: Nurburgring and Richie Deegan beats off Kala Conti at Fairyhouse

The extended three miles and five furlongs of the Listed Bar One Racing "Guaranteed Overnight Prices" Porterstown Handicap Chase proved a stern test on deep ground, but Street Value rose to the challenge at odds of 22/1.

The eight-year-old had not won since January 2022 but he kept finding for Danny Mullins, keeping on to beat History Of Fashion by three lengths in a gruelling renewal.

Brides Hill had to work hard to justify 2/1 favouritism in the Bar One Racing "Bet 10 Euros Get 50 Euros Sign Up Offer" Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase.

Keith Donoghue's mount turned in a fine round of jumping but after taking the lead between the final two fences, she was all out to fend off the late challenge of Queen Jane by a head, with the pair pulling 14 lengths clear of third-placed Must Be Obeyed.