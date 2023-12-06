Today on Sky Sports Racing: Winter Oaks Trial headlines Lingfield cracker on Wednesday

It’s Winter Oaks Trial day on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon with plenty of big yards represented going for a £45,000 pot.

1.35 Lingfield - Rousay drops in class for Winter Oaks Trial

There are plenty of interesting runners in the feature BetMGM Winter Oaks Trial Irish EBF Fillies' Handicap (1:35).

That includes Richard Hannon's four-year-old Rousay, who has been up in Listed company this season and carries top weight down in grade here.

There are a few younger rivals to contend with, including three-year-olds Whispering Words and Queen Regent for James Doyle and Oisin Murphy respectively.

Charlie Johnston's Lakota Sioux is also worth noting, with a rating of 96 and Jim Crowley in the saddle.

12.00 Lingfield - Bazball bids for fourth career victory

The BetMGM: It's Showtime Nursery Handicap (12:00) opens up the card and it looks a very tricky heat to navigate.

Bazball tops the weights having already won three times for Karl Burke and the Nick Bradley team, with Clifford Lee in the saddle.

Hugo Palmer's The Bitter Moose has also won at this level, while Queen Of Atlantis could be worth noting having moved to the Peter Chapple-Hyam yard from James Ferguson.

2.10 Lingfield - Recent winners clash in tight handicap

Sterling Knight and Intervention head another hot race, this time the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (2:10).

Both take a step up in class for this Class 3 contest but given the comfortable nature of both victories, surely hold claims of following up.

They may however struggle to handle the challenge of Clive Cox's Aratus, who ran a subsequent Listed runner-up close at Kempton in November.

All-weather specialist Documenting is now 9lb below his last winning mark but the veteran's powers may be on the wane judged by his recent form.

Watch Lingfield on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday 6 December.