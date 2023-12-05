Hollie Doyle blog: Honoured to be back in Hong Kong action for International Jockeys' Championship

Hollie Doyle is out in Happy Valley on Wednesday for the Longines International Jockey Challenge and has an excellent book of rides, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Being invited back to the International Jockey Challenge in Hong Kong on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing, is a great honour for me and my husband Tom (Marquand) and we can't wait to get started.

We both feel exceptionally lucky to be given the chance to compete against some of the world's greatest riders, including our own Ryan Moore, New Zealand ace James McDonald, Hong Kong champion Zac Purton and Aussie Group 1 winner Rachel King.

We've already had a taste of success in the Challenge and have some exciting rides to look forward to this week. I became the first female to ride a winner in the competition in 2020 and Tom finished second 12 months ago, so it's a great opportunity for us to showcase our talents on a world stage.

LOOKING FOR A FLYING START ON CIRCUIT SEVEN

I've been drawn to ride the Tony Cruz-trained CIRCUIT SEVEN in the Longines International Jockeys' Championship 1st Leg (12.10), a 5f handicap.

He's a prominent racer who isn't blessed with a very good draw in stall 10 of 12 but has generally been in good form and runs the track well. He was sent off favourite over course and distance last time out but couldn't replicate his winning form at the track back in July when he overcame an even wider starting position.

I'm not the only female rider with a chance in the opener as Rachel King looks booked for a big run on David Hall's course and distance-winning veteran Oversubscribed, who had a near miss last time.

Image: Hollie Doyle became the first female rider to win a Group One race at Royal Ascot with Bradsell in the King's Stand

HOPING SODA CAN SPARKLE

The Longines International Jockeys' Championship 2nd Leg (12.40) is an extended 1m handicap which pairs me with John Size's import CLUB SODA. An unexposed four-year-old, he has a better draw than Circuit Seven in the inside gate and hopefully has what it takes to make the necessary improvement.

The Starcraft gelding left his Sha Tin debut well behind when he finished off his race well to be fifth over course and distance last month, when he was beaten less than three lengths.

This looks an open race with James McDonald's Sha Tin scorer Wide Blue Yonder and Ryan Moore's M Unicorn - successful at the track two weeks ago - both arriving in winning form.

MOJITO CAN SHAKE THEM UP IN LEG THREE

Leg 3 of the Longines International Jockeys' Championship (1.40) is another extended 1m handicap, but this time for higher grade runners including my mount FLYING MOJITO.

David Hall's five-year-old is a standing dish around Sha Tin, scoring over 1m there for Zac Purton in July, so will have to prove himself just as good around Happy Valley. He tuned up for this assignment with a strong finish over a trip short of his best last month so I'm expecting a big show from him back up to his optimum distance.

Tom (Marquand) has a great chance in this race on course and distance specialist Splendid Living who has won three of his last five starts at this track.

Image: Hollie Doyle returns to the winner's enclosure at Newmarket on board Nashwa

BAD DRAW A CHALLENGE IN FINAL LEG

I ride the Jamie Richards-trained SINBA in the Longines International Jockeys' Championship 4th Leg (2.10), a 6f handicap.

My biggest challenge could be my poor draw in stall 10 on a five-year-old who has been out of form over a variety of trips this year. He's never won over 6f and was, in fact, a winning miler in Australian last year.

Another Sha Tin regular, he won there over 7f back in January but couldn't get competitive over this trip on his latest start, so I'm going to need a strong pace to run at. Among the main rivals is Lucky Archangel, who is chasing a four-timer after rattling up a course and distance hat-trick for Frankie Lor and owner Steven Leung Man Hung.

EXPRESS OUT FOR HANDICAP DOUBLE

It was a great thrill to win at this meeting last year on SPIRITED EXPRESS so I'm delighted to get the ride on him again in the Japan Handicap (2.55) on the supporting card.

Ricky Yiu's star produced a power-packed performance to win this corresponding 9f feature, getting up on the line, and has been running well around Sha Tin this autumn which is encouraging.

NOIR RIDER has the form to give me that winning feel in the opening Australia Handicap (10.30) following an eye-catching run at Happy Valley last month.

He's only won one of his 32 starts but deserves to go one better. I partner course and distance winner MEDIC ELITE in the extended 1m France Handicap (11.00).

He was a beaten favourite at this track last time but is a reliable sort who could pop up if everything goes his way. In the 6f Great Britain Handicap (1.10) I'm on DIAMOND DIAMOND who should go well if he repeats his run over this trip last time when he finished like as bullet in third.

This four-year-old is yet to win in eight starts but is drawn well enough in stall three to set the record straight.