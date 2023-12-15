Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster and Bangor stage jumps cards followed by Southwell evening fixture on Friday

Friday's live action on Sky Sports Racing features jumps meetings at Doncaster (11.25 to 3.22) and Bangor (12.20 to 3.42) along with an evening all-weather fixture at Southwell (5.00 to 8.30).

2.15 Doncaster - Twinjets, Egbert and Scrum Diddly headline

Egbert faces eight rivals in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.15) at Doncaster.

Alan King's six-year-old got off the mark over fences at the first time of asking at Kempton last month and, with more improvement expected now tackling three miles, he should take plenty of beating under Tom Bellamy.

Twinjets had some useful form when trained by Milton Harris and is of interest as he makes his debut for new trainer Paul Nicholls. He made a solid start to life over fences when third behind Sir Psycho at Ascot and is another who should have more to offer upped in trip.

Of the others, Harry Derham's Scrum Diddly gave the exciting Chianti Classico a fright when three-quarters of a length behind that rival at Ascot and should go well from a 2lb lower mark, while Grozni makes his debut for James Owen having joined from the Charles Byrnes yard.

11.55 Doncaster - Good prospects in red-hot novice hurdle

The biggest field of the day sees 18 runners turn out for the At The Races App Form Study Novices' Hurdle (11.55).

Nicky Henderson saddles two with Lucky Place, the mount of James Bowen, bidding to go one better after twice finishing second at Huntingdon, while Daryl Jacob will be on board Bective Abbey, a £150,000 purchase after winning a maiden point at Tyrella.

Flash In The Park cost even more at £350,000 following his 20-length maiden point success at Knockmullen House and Ben Pauling and Kielan Woods will be hoping he improves on his debut for them in which he finished a distant sixth of seven behind Josh The Boss on soft ground at Aintree last month.

The Toby Lawes-trained Onewayortother, a bumper winner at Kempton back in February 2022, made a promising return after a 359-day break when third to Willmount at Newbury last month, while Lucy Wadham's Zain Nights, the mount of Bryony Frost, caught the attention of the stewards when third behind Tellherthename and Lucky Place under Gavin Sheehan on his hurdles debut at Huntingdon on November 25.

1.30 Bangor - Hold That Taught and Yes Indeed contest feature

The feature Alfa Aggregate Products Golden Spurs Handicap Chase (1.30) at Bangor looks a cracker with a quality field of seven heading to post for the three-mile contest.

The likely favourite will be Venetia Williams' Hold That Taught who returned to form when landing a decent handicap chase at Ascot last month and, with heavy ground to suit, should go close under a 3lb penalty.

Several dangers are headed by Jonjo O'Neill's Yes Indeed. The six-year-old has only scored once over fences from 12 starts but showed plenty of promise when third behind Houston Texas at Carlisle on his last start and rates a big danger off the same mark.

David Pipe's First Lord De Cuet unseated when contesting a hot Cheltenham handicap chase in November and looks well handicapped if able to jump better in this easier grade.

6.30 Southwell - Pleasant Man faces Aqwaam in strong handicap

Pleasant Man and Aqwaam clash in the feature BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (6.30) at Southwell.

Pleasant Man made an encouraging debut for trainer Jack Jones when a 100/1 fourth behind Onesmoothoperator in the rearranged November Handicap at Newcastle last month and, providing he can settle nicely over this longer 2m 0.5f trip, he should have claims as he drops in class under Dylan Hogan.

The Ian Williams-trained Aqwaam must be feared as he seeks a hat-trick having won in lower-grade races at Chelmsford and Newcastle and he remains lightly raced on this all-weather surface.

The sole three-year-old in the field is Charlie Johnston's Cool Party, who will be ridden by Jason Hart, and he rates a strong contender having finished in the first two places in all three of his all-weather starts.

