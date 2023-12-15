Amo Racing appoint David Egan as first jockey on two-year deal

David Egan has signed as first jockey to powerful owners Amo Racing on a two-year deal.

Amo, owned by football agent Kia Joorabchian, sacked Kevin Stott in September this year.

The purple colours were carried to Royal Ascot glory with King Of Steel this year, while Egan has also enjoyed some successes for Amo, riding Baradar to victory at Doncaster last year.

In the official announcement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Joorabchian said: "I am very pleased to announce David as our first jockey. We have had a brilliant ongoing relationship over the years and used David consistently on our horses, going back to Mojo Star's brilliant second in the Derby.

"We now feel it's the perfect time to consolidate our team and having David on board will be a valuable addition.

"David is a talented, ambitious jockey with experience at the top of the sport having won races of the highest calibre all over the world, and growing up as Roger Varian's stable jockey has given him invaluable experience and maturity.

"Aware of the size of our organisation, we must implement systems to ensure longevity and I have tremendous confidence in this decision.

"Having David on board for the next two years will help us develop long-term stability as a team. I would also like to thank Roger Varian for his tremendous support, confidence and blessing in this decision."

Image: David Egan has ridden 88 winners in Britain this year

Egan, 24, was crowned champion apprentice in 2017 and got his first taste of top-level success when riding as retained jockey to Prince Faisal, winning the Saudi Cup, Dubai Sheema Classic and Juddmonte International Stakes aboard Mishriff.

He has since claimed a first Classic aboard Varian's Eldar Eldarov in the St Leger, with the combination also striking at the Curragh in the Irish equivalent in September.

Egan said: "I am delighted to have signed a two-year contract with Amo Racing. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Roger, Hanako and all the Varian Stable team.

"They have been like family to me since I first started in racing, and I'd just like to thank them for their friendship and support over the last seven years. I am very excited about the new challenge ahead and I look forward to being part of the Amo Racing team."