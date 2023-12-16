December Gold Cup: Fugitif noses out Il Ridoto to claim Cheltenham prize for Richard Hobson

Fugitif came from the clouds to secure a last-gasp victory in a thrilling renewal of the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

A field of 12 runners went to post for the prestigious handicap, although for much of the way it looked a two-horse race, with Il Ridoto and Bryony Frost and the Charlie Deutsch-ridden Frero Banbou going hammer and tongs on the front end and pulling clear of the chasing pack.

It was obvious from the fourth-last fence that several of those in behind were struggling to keep up with the furious gallop being set, with 3-1 favourite Thunder Rock one of the first to cry enough before eventually being pulled up.

Image: Fugitif and Gavin Sheehan at Cheltenham

Il Ridoto and Frero Banbou were still locking horns in front rounding the home turn, at which stage Richard Hobson's Fugitif still had six horses in front of him and seemingly a mountain to climb in the hands of Gavin Sheehan.

After eventually seeing off his long-time challenger, Il Ridoto looked the most likely winner between the final two obstacles.

However, Sheehan - who two weeks ago produced a similarly ice cool masterclass to land Newbury's Coral Gold Cup aboard Datsalrightgino - conjured a late surge from Fugitif and the pair got up in the very last stride to score by a short head at 13-2.

Hobson said: "He was quite far back, but we had a top jockey on and we got there in the end. The plan wasn't to be that far back, but he has ridden a lovely race on him. The ground was really dead and tiring and he has timed it to perfection.

"They keep climbing the handicap when they finish second, so to come here and carry a big weight like he has done today, it is just a fabulous performance by the horse."

On saddling his first ever winner at Cheltenham, the trainer added: "It is incredible. I've had 11 seconds and you think is it ever going to happen, albeit we have been running at the top end.

"We haven't been coming here with a well-handicapped horse, we have been trying to punch above our weight and it has just taken its time, but we have got there in the end.

"I hoped this horse would get his day in the sun. There is a conditions race at Lingfield, the Fleur De Lys, so we might go for that. It is on January 21, which is my birthday, and we might go there."

Jones dreaming of Festival glory

Trainer Jack Jones can justifiably dream of Cheltenham Festival glory after his star juvenile An Bradan Feasa ran out a decisive winner of the JCB Triumph Trial at Prestbury Park.

Successful on his hurdling debut at Ballinrobe in September for Joseph O'Brien, the three-year-old subsequently moved across the Irish Sea to join Newmarket-based Jones in the autumn.

Image: An Bradan Feasa jumps the last in the Triumph Trial at Cheltenham

An Bradan Feasa made a promising debut for his new connections when second to leading Triumph Hurdle contender Burdett Road at Cheltenham last month, and he was a 5-4 shot to go one better four weeks on in the hands of Tom Bellamy.

Dan Skelton's Kourosh, a runaway winner on his British bow at Wetherby, set out to make all the running in the two-mile-one-furlong contest, and had built up a clear lead halfway down the back straight.

However, the market leader bridged the gap before the home turn and appeared to be getting the better of the argument when Kourosh crashed out at the final flight.

His exit left An Bradan Feasa in the clear racing up the hill and he kept galloping to score by three lengths from the staying-on Balboa.

"It is unreal," said Jones. "I've been coming here for as long as I can remember. To have a runner here a month ago was the stuff of dreams, and for him to do it like that today, I'm speechless.

"Tom gave him a peach of a ride, he jumped and travelled and he was very push button when Tom wanted to give him an inch. I'm very happy."