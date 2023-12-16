Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle: Shanagh Bob battles to Cheltenham success for Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville

Shanagh Bob produced a determined performance to maintain his unbeaten record in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Bought for £200,000 after winning an Irish point-to-point 12 months ago, the five-year-old began to repay that hefty price tag when making a successful debut under rules at Plumpton recently.

Nicky Henderson's charge was a 15-8 favourite stepping up in trip and class for this three-mile Grade Two - and while Nico de Boinville had to get to work from before the home turn, Shanagh Bob did respond generously to his urgings to keep him in contention.

Image: Nico de Boinville after winning on Shanagh Bob at Cheltenham

The experienced Destroytheevidence, winner of three of his five previous outings over hurdles, stuck to his guns to make a race of it in the straight, but he was ultimately unable to resist Shanagh Bob's finishing kick, with a length and a quarter separating them at the line.

Moon D'Orange also ran with credit in third, as did the fourth placed Kerryhill. Henderson said of the winner: "He has come from one ordinary novice hurdle at Plumpton into a Grade Two. I was looking for a three-mile race for him and stumbled across this.

"You always felt as if he was learning. He looked like he kept finding ways to get beaten. He is a really lovely, honest, hardy person that has got his whole life in front of him.

"He just needs to learn a bit. He doesn't know what he is doing yet, and I don't think he knew what he was doing there, to be honest with you.

"Nico said he doesn't think he is there yet, but he tries very hard. It is a long way from Plumpton to here in one step. I'm pleasantly surprised."

On whether the Albert Bartlett at the Festival in March is a likely target, the Seven Barrows handler added: "This is the road to it, but let's see how things go before we jump into that water, as there is a long way to go before that.

"I thought this was a crazy step, but it has worked and he has got to stay in this company from here on in. If he can make the Albert Bartlett, that would be lovely. I know Joe (Donnelly, owner) would like to, and so would I."