Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot stages top-quality meeting with Newcastle and Lingfield also live on Saturday

Racing signs off for two days before Christmas with a top-quality meeting at Ascot on Saturday, along with jumps action from Newcastle and Lingfield's all-weather card.

2.25 Ascot - Champ, Paisley Park and West Balboa feature

Last year's winner Paisley Park heads a field of 10 for the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25) at Ascot.

Emma Lavelle's stable star is a three-time winner of this race and showed he retains plenty of ability when finishing a head behind the reopposing Dashel Drasher at Newbury last time.

"He seems in great order at home and has done everything we have wanted since his last run and we'll see," said Lavelle. "I was delighted with how he was at Newbury and these races take a lot of winning, so it is lovely to see so many of the old boys back again.

"He kept galloping, and that is what we wanted to see - and if he can keep doing that, and if his legs can go round fast enough, he will be giving it his all. Hopefully, it can continue to be his favourite race."

Champ, the 2021 winner and an 11-year-old like Paisley Park, has an excellent record when fresh and should not be underestimated under Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

His trainer Nicky Henderson said: "He's not getting any younger, but we'll see how he goes. There's a few younger ones coming along, but they're very consistent those older horses and he's in good form, so you'd be hoping for a good run."

Fergal O'Brien's Crambo will be stepping up in class having finished third in handicap company at Haydock, but he remains lightly raced and Jonathan Burke takes over in the saddle from Connor Brace.

"He has to step up but he's trained very well since Haydock and we felt it'd be foolish not to give it a go, it will tell us a lot about where we want to go with him next," said O'Brien.

Dan Skelton's West Balboa has been vying for favouritism all week and, if able to build on her comeback success at Aintree last month, she rates a big danger under Harry Skelton.

"She's in good form, she started off her season very well at Aintree," said Skelton. "She definitely deserves to be there and deserves her go at the top flight.

"It was a good run (at Aintree) and beating a good yardstick like Brewin'upastorm is a fine start to the season. With respect, this is harder and she'll have to step up, but she's a good mare."

Botox Has is another to note having produced a career-best effort when landing a Grade Two hurdle at Wetherby on his last start.

3.00 Ascot - Yeah Man and Blackjack Magic fancied

Yeah Man and Blackjack Magic head a field of 11 for a typically competitive renewal of the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase (3.00) over three miles.

Gavin Cromwell's Yeah Man fell at the final fence when making his challenge in a course and distance event last month, and a similar effort would see him go close off a 2lb higher mark. The Venetia Williams-trained Victtorino was successful on that occasion and will have his supporters from 4lb higher in the weights.

Ante-post favourite Blackjack Magic has relished the switch to fencing and impressed when winning the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton. With further improvement expected he should be involved here for Anthony Honeyball and Rex Dingle.

Of the others, Cromwell's second runner Hascoeur Clermont steps up in grade having won his last two starts at Galway and Cheltenham, while Git Maker seeks a four-timer for the Jamie Snowden team.

3.35 Ascot - Iberico Lord, Impose Toi and Hansard headline

Nicky Henderson saddles three of the 11-strong field for the valuable Betfair Exchange Trophy (3.35).

Iberico Lord ran out an emphatic winner of the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham on his return and has strong claims as he heads the market for this handicap hurdle off an 8lb higher mark.

Impose Toi has a similarly exciting profile and, having scored on his handicap debut at Cheltenham last month, he rates a huge danger as he steps up in grade under O'Neill Jr.

Luccia finished third behind Iberico Lord at Cheltenham and if able to settle better she could close the gap on these revised terms.

Newbury scorer Hansard remains progressive and will top the weights for Gary Moore with Niall Houlihan claiming 3lb.

