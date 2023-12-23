Long Walk Hurdle: Crambo denies Paisley Park a fourth title at Ascot as Johnny Burke delivers for Fergal O'Brien

Crambo came out on top in a breathtaking battle of the ages with Paisley Park to claim Howden Long Walk Hurdle glory at Ascot.

Paisley Park was bidding to match the brilliant Baracouda's record of four wins in the Grade One contest over an extended three miles.

But the popular 11-year-old just had to give way to Crambo - five years his junior, who was providing trainer Fergal O'Brien with just his second elite-level success.

Dashel Drasher set off in his customary prominent position, but there was little more than a few lengths covering all 10 runners at the halfway stage.

With four flights left to jump, it was noticeable that Paisley Park was lying handier than has often been the case and Tom Bellamy threw down a challenge between the last couple of hurdles.

However, Jonathan Burke made his move at the exact same time and the pair jumped the final obstacle together before settling down for a ding-dong battle on the run-in.

It was impossible to predict the outcome until close home, when 5/1 chance Crambo edged in front by a short head to give O'Brien a first Grade One triumph since Poetic Rhythm in 2017.

"He never knows he's beat," said O'Brien. "The horse is still very young and I can't believe he is here winning a Grade One - I could tell two furlongs out he was going to get there.

"He's a bull of a horse, Noel Fehily bred him with Jared [Sullivan, co-owner] and Noel always has him home and pre-trains him and has done a great job with him.

"He's unique, Noel was telling me today he was two weeks' premature and the mum foaled herself and he is just one of those - you honestly wouldn't know he was in the place at home, he's so straightforward.

"We took him away a couple of weeks ago because I wanted Johnny to have a sit on him and because I didn't want Johnny to get to the races and think, 'I'm not getting much of a feel here', because that is just Crambo.

"He said he didn't give him much of a feel, but I said just trust him on the day and that is what he did - and I can't thank Johnny enough, he's given him a fantastic ride."

Image: Johnny Burke smiles as he discusses his winning ride on Crambo

O'Brien had taken the tough decision to choose Burke ahead of Crambo's regular rider Connor Brace.

He added: "Johnny has been riding in Grade Ones since he was 18 years of age. It was my decision, I've never hidden behind the owners and I just felt coming here today, I needed to tick all the boxes.

"Connor has done a fantastic job and to be honest, Connor has made this horse over the years.

"This horse hasn't arrived here today the finished article, this is down to what Connor and all the team at home have put into him, which is what you see today."

Excello shines with first British success

Image: Excello jumps to victory at Ascot under Nico de Boinville

Nicky Henderson's exciting French import Excello upset odds-on favourite Solo when running out a ready winner of the Howden Graduation Chase.

In a contest previously won by Top Notch, Riders Onthe Storm and L'Homme Presse, Solo set out to lead all the way and looked comfortable enough out in front.

However, four-year-old Excello was also travelling well and jumped alongside the pacesetter at the third-last before powering past him on the home turn.

Two good jumps up the straight allowed Nico de Boinville just to keep his mount focused for an impressive six-and-a-half-length success over two miles and five furlongs.

There was heartbreak for followers of Harper's Brook when he threw away victory in the Howden Handicap Chase by faltering close home, allowing Triple Trade to claim a dramatic triumph.

Image: Triple Trade jumps the last at Ascot under Brendan Powell

Kielan Woods set a fast pace on Harper's Brook, who ran his rivals ragged and jumped superbly throughout, with a big leap at the last fence looking sure to have sealed it.

However, he stopped to a near-walk on the run-in and Triple Trade swooped in the dying strides under Brendan Powell to oblige by half a length at 9-4.

Top Cloud kept on gamely under Liam Harrison to get the better of Scamallach Liath in another thrilling finish to the Ascot Racecourse Supports Schools Photography Competition Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Image: Top Cloud (right) comes upsides Scamallach Liath at Ascot

Market leader Scamallach Liath made a brave attempt to make all under top weight over just short of three miles but was pipped at the post by Robbie Llewellyn's 11/2 scorer.

The six-year-old has now won four out of five since joining Llewellyn from Chris Grant after being snapped up for only £8,000 by his new connections in May.