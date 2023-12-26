Christmas Hurdle: Constitution Hill cruises to Kempton victory for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville

National Hunt superstar Constitution Hill made a perfect return to action when strolling to victory in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

Winning the race for the second season in succession, Nicky Henderson's charge was sent off the 1-12 favourite taking on just four rivals.

This ended up being his first race of the season after plans to run him in the Fighting Fifth, originally at Newcastle and then in the rearranged version at Sandown, were spoiled by the weather.

While that may have given his rivals some hope he was a little behind schedule, those thoughts were soon banished.

Paul Nicholls' Rubaud set the pace and Harry Cobden tried to wind it up before the turn for home, but Nico de Boinville was sat in his slipstream.

He pulled Constitution Hill out to challenge on the run to the second-last and the champion hurdler absolutely flew it, taking two lengths out of Rubaud and immediately putting the race to bed.

Image: Nico de Boinville celebrates on board Constitution Hill after winning the the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

He was allowed to cruise home for a nine-and-a-half-length win, with Coral subsequently trimming him to 1-3 from 2-5 to retain his Champion Hurdle title in March.

Henderson said: "Everybody wants to see what he is, and as Nico says you couldn't fail to be impressed as he is such an exciting thing to sit on as he goes so fast.

"I've not seen one jump better, that's the great secret to all these good two-milers, and we have been very lucky over the years going way back when with See You Then, and then Binocular, Epatante and Buveur D'Air - it is the way they get from A to B.

"We had this discussion in the summer to jump fences, but what was there to be gained by doing it. He is very good at this. Is an Arkle and a Champion Chase going to change anybody's life?

"We want to win the Champion Hurdle again. I'd be very surprised if that is what we don't do [try to win the Champion Hurdle multiple times]. See You Then was never winning as easy as this, but you might say the opposition may have been stronger at that time.

"You have to put it all into perspective and he can only beat what is put in front of him. Obviously there will be a lot more to come in March.

"We missed the Fighting Fifth so there is no reason why we shouldn't look at the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham on Trials day as an extra run, which he is here to do. We want to race him.