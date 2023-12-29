 Skip to content

Frodon retired: 2020 King George winner and former Ryanair Chase star ends racing career with 19 wins from 52 starts

Frodon won 19 of his 52 career starts, including the 2020 King George VI Chase and the 2019 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival; Paul Nicholls' star earned over £1m in prize money and will live with regular rider Bryony Frost in retirement

Friday 29 December 2023 10:49, UK

Frodon will go in search of back-to-back King George crowns on Sunday for Bryony Frost and Paul Nicholls
Image: Frodon and Bryony Frost on the way to King George VI Chase victory at Kempton in 2020

Former King George VI Chase and Ryanair Chase winner Frodon has been retired from racing, trainer Paul Nicholls has confirmed.

The 11-year-old won a total of 19 races from 52 career starts, earning over £1.1m in prize money, with his most famous victories coming in the annual Boxing Day feature at Kempton in 2020 and at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival.

Owned by Paul Vogt, Frodon developed a remarkable relationship with regular rider Bryony Frost, but was winless since taking the 2022 Badger Beer Handicap Chase in November last year.

Newbury joins Sky Sports Racing in 2024!
Newbury joins Sky Sports Racing in 2024!

The Sky Sports Racing family is growing with every race from Newbury, including the Lockinge and the Coral Gold Cup, all live on the channel from 2024!

Speaking to Betfair, Nicholls said: "He's been a fantastic horse and a wonderful servant since a three-year-old. He's going to have a wonderful home with Bryony and Black Corton in Exmoor.

"He's finishing in one piece which is great. He's had a wonderful life and now has a home for life with Bryony."

Also See:

Trending

Paul Nicholls poses with his three King George contenders Frodon, Bravemansgame and Hitman. Credit: The Jockey Club/John Hoy
Image: Paul Nicholls poses with Frodon, Bravemansgame and Hitman

Frodon's other big-race wins included the 2020 Silviniaco Conti Chase and the 2019 Cotswold Chase.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, World Darts Championship and more