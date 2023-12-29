Frodon retired: 2020 King George winner and former Ryanair Chase star ends racing career with 19 wins from 52 starts

Frodon won 19 of his 52 career starts, including the 2020 King George VI Chase and the 2019 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival; Paul Nicholls' star earned over £1m in prize money and will live with regular rider Bryony Frost in retirement
Friday 29 December 2023 10:49, UK
Former King George VI Chase and Ryanair Chase winner Frodon has been retired from racing, trainer Paul Nicholls has confirmed.
The 11-year-old won a total of 19 races from 52 career starts, earning over £1.1m in prize money, with his most famous victories coming in the annual Boxing Day feature at Kempton in 2020 and at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival.
Owned by Paul Vogt, Frodon developed a remarkable relationship with regular rider Bryony Frost, but was winless since taking the 2022 Badger Beer Handicap Chase in November last year.
The Sky Sports Racing family is growing with every race from Newbury, including the Lockinge and the Coral Gold Cup, all live on the channel from 2024!
Speaking to Betfair, Nicholls said: "He's been a fantastic horse and a wonderful servant since a three-year-old. He's going to have a wonderful home with Bryony and Black Corton in Exmoor.
"He's finishing in one piece which is great. He's had a wonderful life and now has a home for life with Bryony."
Frodon's other big-race wins included the 2020 Silviniaco Conti Chase and the 2019 Cotswold Chase.