Today on Sky Sports Racing: All-Weather Championships Trials Day at Newcastle kicks New Year off in style

There are six £45,000 handicaps to enjoy on the first ever All-Weather Championships Trials Day at Newcastle on New Year’s Day, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.10 Newcastle - Sir Busker tops 13 for Knight

Former Group Two and Royal Ascot hero Sir Busker tops of terrific 13-runner field for the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap (3.10).

William Knight's star needs to overturn form from last time out when a-length-and-a-quarter behind the re-opposing To Catch A Thief here last month.

William Haggas' progressive four-year-old, a son of Cracksman, bids for a hat-trick but will however have to deal with a 9lb swing in the weights and it may not be a foregone conclusion.

Mick Appleby and shrewd owners The Horse Watchers will have plenty to say with Penzance also seeking a hat-trick following two easy wins over this trip at Chelmsford.

Those wins came over fellow contenders King's Code & Storm Catcher and he may have further improvement in him from a 9lb higher mark.

5.15 Newcastle - Tacarib Bay headlines open finale

The Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap (5.15) looks a hyper-competitive affair with Richard Hannon's top weight Tacarib Bay holding form of a higher level having won the Listed Wentworth Stakes over this course and distance on November 11.

On that day he saw off the re-opposing Albasheer and the five-year-old looks a good place to start when assessing the main protagonists despite a 7lb swing at the weights.

William Haggas looks to have yet another strong contender in Brewing, who overcame a 218-day break to win comfortably here on November 11 in a race where Gisburn looked a shade unlucky.

Elsewhere, a new era dawns at Beckhampton Stables as Harry Charlton sends out a first runner under his own name after father Roger vacated his place on the training licence. Batal Dubai looks to give Harry a flying start in the Middleham Park colours.

3.45 Newcastle - Doyle & Marquand star over the mile

Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand have raced back from Japan with the promise of some quality rides at Newcastle and wife and husband face-off in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (3.45).

Doyle and Tempus top the weights as Archie Watson's eight-year-old makes just a second start since finishing seventh in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.

Marquand is booked for the first time to ride Julie Camacho's Symbol Of Light, a valiant fourth in the Seaton Delaval Handicap here back in June.

Andrew Balding's Light Speed could well be popular having won three of five starts on the All-Weather, while Richard Fahey's Master Zoffany merits plenty of respect back at the scene of his latest win.

Monday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, January 1.