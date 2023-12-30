Nico de Boinville: Top jockey out of action 'for a while' after breaking collarbone in Doncaster fall

Nico de Boinville is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken collarbone in a fall at Doncaster on Friday.

The leading rider was partnering 13/8 favourite The Therapist for his boss Nicky Henderson on Town Moor when he and his mount crashed out two flights from the finish.

De Boinville sat out the rest of the card and also missed out on a couple of winners at Newbury on Saturday, including the hugely exciting Jeriko Du Reponet.

Confirming his injury in his Unibet blog, the jockey said: "Unfortunately, I took a crunching fall on Therapist at Doncaster on Friday, and I will be out for a while.

"I pretty much knew that it wasn't a routine departure soon after I hit the deck, and an X-ray this morning confirmed that I had broken my clavicle.

"It's obviously annoying, with so many of our good horses looking to prove themselves in better races at this time of the year, as at Newbury today, but it's only a small-scale setback in the grand scheme of things.

Image: Jeriko Du Reponet in winning action at Newbury under James Bowen

"I don't know exactly how long I will be out for at the moment, but I'll just have to get my head down and concentrate on the recovery.

"Others are in a far worse spot than me, so I won't be feeling sorry for myself."