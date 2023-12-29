Matheson Hurdle: State Man strikes again in Leopardstown feature to confirm status as Constitution Hill's main threat

State Man confirmed his status as the biggest threat to the mighty Constitution Hill by proving too strong for stablemate Impaire Et Passe in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown.

State Man has yet to taste defeat when completing over obstacles in Ireland and last season won the Morgiana Hurdle, the Matheson Hurdle, the Irish Champion Hurdle and the Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was no match for Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, though, and while he had made a fine start to the new campaign when successfully defending his Morgiana crown last month, in Impaire Et Passe he faced a new and considerable rival from within his own yard.

The latter was four from four as a novice hurdler last season, a tally which included Grade One wins at Cheltenham and Punchestown, and although he was narrowly beaten on his comeback in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse, plenty expected him to give State Man a real run for his money at Leopardstown.

State Man was a 4/7 favourite to secure back-to-back Matheson wins, with Impaire Et Passe a 7/4 shot, and it was clear rounding the home turn that the defending champion was travelling the better of the pair having taken over from long-time leader Fils D'oudairies.

Impaire Et Passe did respond to Daryl Jacob's urgings to close the gap, but State Man safely negotiated the final flight and did not look like being caught thereafter, with Paul Townend pushing his mount out to the line to score comfortably by three and a quarter lengths.

Paddy Power reacted to the result by not only cutting State Man's Champion Hurdle odds to 4/1 from 5/1, but also trimming Constitution Hill's price to 1/3 from 2/5. Impaire Et Passe is out to 12/1 from 5/1 with the same firm.

Image: State Man (near) proves too good for Impaire Et Passe in the Matheson Hurdle

Mullins said: "State Man showed tremendous gears today. Daryl came in on Impaire Et Passe and he said 'we quickened twice and then Paul quickened away again a third time'.

"Daryl thought he maybe had Paul where he wanted him at the second-last and he said he quickened twice between the last two and Paul went away again.

"Testing conditions might really suit him (State Man), so we will be praying for rain over Cheltenham!

"State Man ran a great race last March, finishing second to Constitution Hill. Hopefully will be around to keep Constitution Hill straight, but I don't think Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley are going to be worried.

Image: Paul Townend celebrates as State Man is led back into the winner's enclosure

"We are delighted to win and will probably come back here for the Dublin Racing Festival (Irish Champion Hurdle), and hopefully go on to March then."

What the rest of the season has in store for Impaire Et Passe remains to be seen, with Mullins suggesting he could seek an alternative route having proved no match for State Man over two miles.

He added: "I'll have to have a word with his owners Isaac (Souede) and Simon (Munir), but he is worth a Champion Hurdle entry. Maybe we will go out in trip."

Grangleclare West impresses in Grade One victory

Grangeclare West could finally deliver on his huge price tag and early promise judged on a runaway success in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase.

The seven-year-old cost Cheveley Park Stud £430,000 after winning his only start in the point-to-point field, and he looked an exciting recruit for champion trainer Willie Mullins after landing a Punchestown bumper and a maiden hurdle at Navan on his first two appearances under rules.

The wheels fell off in the second half of the campaign, though, with Grangeclare West disappointing in successive Grade Ones at Naas and Leopardstown, and while he made the most of having his sights lowered at Punchestown in the spring, he began the current campaign with something to prove.

Image: Grangeclare West and Paul Townend win the Neville Hotels Novice Chase

But having made all the running on his chasing debut at Naas last month, the Presenting gelding proved he does have what it takes to make his mark at the highest level, travelling and jumping with elan in the hands of Paul Townend before easing to the lead rounding the home turn.

As he did aboard Thursday's scintillating Savills Chase winner Galopin Des Champs, Townend angled Grangeclare West to the stands' side rail in the home straight and he safely negotiated the final fence to seal a six-length victory over 13/8 favourite Corbetts Cross without being extended.

After adopting his customary pacesetting role for much of the three-mile contest, dual Stayers' Hurdle hero Flooring Porter faltered in the straight and passed the post well held in third.

Ballyburn strengthens Ballymore credentials

Image: Ballyburn wins the Pigsback Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown

Ballyburn is clear favourite for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham with most bookmakers after predictably outclassing his rivals on the fourth and final day of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival.

Unbeaten in a point-to-point and two outings in bumpers, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old suffered an odds-on reverse at the hands of Firefox on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse four weeks ago but was a 2/9 shot to bounce back to winning ways in the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle.

The result was never really in any doubt, with Ballyburn taking a lead from Saddle Her Up for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey before taking over before the home turn.

With the final flight omitted, Paul Townend only had to keep the short-priced favourite up to his work in the straight and he passed the post a full 25 lengths clear of nearest pursuer Cleatus Poolaw.

Image: Townend smiles for the cameras after Ballyburn's victory

Jetara continued her rise through the ranks with a comprehensive success in the BeattheBank.ie Irish EBF Mares Hurdle.

Jessica Harrington's inmate is bred to be pretty smart, with her dam Jelan being a sister to several top-class performers - including Jetson, Jett, Jered and Champion Hurdle hero Jezki.

Listed bumper winner Jetara did not manage to get her head in front during her first season over obstacles but did chase home one-time Classic contender High Definition and smart mare Ashroe Diamond, and her lack of a victory meant she retained her novice status for the new campaign.

The five-year-old was well beaten in a Down Royal Grade Three on her reappearance, but bolted up in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse next time before adding another Listed win to her CV at Punchestown, and she was prominent in the market at 5/2 as she returned to Graded company at Foxrock.

Always travelling strongly in the hands of Jack Kennedy, Jetara was sent to the front jumping the final flight before the home turn and she was not for catching thereafter, galloping up the straight to score by seven and a half lengths from Pink In The Park, with 13/8 favourite Risk Belle back in third.