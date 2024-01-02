Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs tops 20 in Gold Cup entries as El Fabiolo and Jonbon star in Champion Chase

Last year's winner Galopin Des Champs is one of 20 entries for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 15.

Trained by Willie Mullins, Galopin Des Champs came out on top in a terrific duel with Bravemansgame last season and the pair are on course to meet again.

Galopin Des Champs returned to winning ways at Leopardstown over Christmas with a spectacular display which propelled him back to the head of the betting, having suffered two defeats at the hands of the Martin Brassil-trained Fastorslow.

Brassil's charge has also been entered for the blue riband this year, having gone close in handicap company at the Festival last season. He was a late absentee at Leopardstown.

Mullins has also entered the injury-plagued Monkfish, an impressive winner of the 2021 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, but limited to just three starts since then.

Hewick, Shark Hanlon's King George winner, Gerri Colombe, Envoi Allen and Gentlemansgame are others from Ireland with the option.

Image: Hewick jumps under Gavin Sheehan in the King George

Gary Moore's hugely-impressive Welsh National winner Nassalam is entered along with the Venetia Williams-trained pair of L'Homme Presse and Royale Pagaille.

Shishkin, so unlucky when coming down two from home in the King George, and Paul Nicholls' novice Stay Away Fay are also in.

El Fabiolo & Jonbon feature in Champion Chase

There are 19 entered in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on March 13 in which last season's first two from the Arkle, El Fabiolo and Jonbon, dominate the betting.

The pair are due to meet at Ascot in the Clarence House Chase later this month first.

Image: Jonbon and Nico de Boinville quicken into the lead in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown

Mullins has six contenders in total, including the now nine-year-old Ferny Hollow, who has not seen since December 2021, along with the mare Dinoblue and Appreciate It.

Boothill, Captain Guinness, Edwardstone and Editeur du Gite are others to note, with the last two runners also entered in the Ryanair Chase on March 14.

Mullins' Allaho will be bidding for a third win in the race having gone close in the King George over Christmas. He is one of eight for the trainer, along with Sir Gerhard, in a total field of 32.

El Fabiolo, Fastorslow, Jonbon and Envoi Allen, winner of the race last season, are among those who have multiple options while Fugitif is in for Richard Hobson.