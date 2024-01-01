Relkeel Hurdle: Bob Olinger and Rachael Blackmore blitz their way to Cheltenham victory on New Year's Day

Bob Olinger was a Cheltenham winner once again when striking in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle.

Under Rachael Blackmore he returned to the track at which he has enjoyed two Festival successes, in the 2021 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and in the 2022 Turners Novices' Chase.

Now reverted to hurdling after seeming to lose his way over fences, the Henry de Bromhead-trained bay was the 6/4 favourite for the Grade Two feature.

In a field of four, each of the quartet still held a chance turning for home, but it was Bob Olinger who strode up the hill to secure an impressive seven-length win from market rival Marie's Rock.

Blackmore said: "He was really fantastic today and jumped the best he has ever jumped - he carried me into the race beautifully.

"He rode like the horse I thought he was. He obviously lost his way a little bit last season, but it's great to get him back finishing up the hill at Cheltenham like that.

"I could feel I had a lot of horse underneath me and that is a great feeling when you are at the bottom of the hill at Cheltenham.

"It was a really good performance and he has taken a good step forward from his first run at Navan. A lot of work has gone into him from an awful lot of people.

"Big thanks to Henry and everyone down at Knockeen. There's a lot of people who have got this horse back to what he is now."

Image: Rachael Blackmore smiles after winning the Relkeel Hurdle on Bob Olinger

Bob Olinger has spent plenty of time with former jockey Robbie Power being nurtured back to his best and the Gold Cup-winning rider - who has close connections to the owners - was at Cheltenham in his capacity as De Bromhead's race planner to watch Bob Olinger.

He said: "You would have to be impressed (with that). We were impressed with him in Navan and just hoped he would be able to back that up.

"His home work had been very good and he has come forward a lot since Navan and it's great to see him back to his best.

"He didn't really take to chasing and the decision was made at the start of the year to stick to hurdles and see if we can get him back to his best. A lot of work has gone into him from a lot of different people so it is great to get him back.

"To see him come back at Navan and then back up that run was impressive.

"It was always going to be a tactical race and it is always better if you can get over to the stands rail - you can get on the better ground there and you have the rail to help, it is always a huge advantage.

"Rachael was keen on getting it and no one was going to stop her. She had the horse underneath her to get her gap and she had it at all times.

"There is a lot of work gone in. He came to my place last February and he was there until around October, he was there for about eight months.

"He just lost his way and his confidence over fences and there is a lot of work gone in from vets, physiotherapists and doing different things and we have him back now hopefully.

"We just sweetened him up, got his confidence back and let him believe he is good again and he has shown today that he does think he's good again.

"He's beat Marie's Rock giving her 7lb and that is a very good performance. He will have an entry for the Champion Hurdle but taking on Constitution Hill is probably unlikely so Aintree may be his big target."