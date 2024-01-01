New Year's Day Handicap Chase: Harry Redknapp celebrates as Ben Jones lands first Cheltenham winner on Shakem Up'Arry

Shakem Up'Arry provided jockey Ben Jones with a first Cheltenham winner as he struck in the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase.

Ben Pauling's 10-year-old - who is owned by former football manager Harry Redknapp - started at 11/2 as Paul Nicholls' Stage Star was the most fancied of the field as the 11/10 favourite.

The latter horse carried the welter burden of 12st, however, and in the end it was Shakem Up'Arry and Venetia Williams' Frero Banbou who pulled clear up the hill.

Pauling's gelding pulled even further away after the last and secured a seven-and-a-half-length win on the line.

Redknapp was not at Prestbury Park to lead in his winner, but was immediately on the telephone to his trainer, who reported the sporting great to be thrilled with the result.

Image: Shakem Up'Arry on the way to victory at Cheltenham

Pauling said: "He was very excited and chuffed to pieces. He's a competitive man and you don't go in the industry he's been in all his life to finish second.

"I'm just chuffed for Harry and it will mean a lot to everyone that will. As an owner I would say it's his biggest result and it's important to have those days.

"Unfortunately he is at home and Sandra has a touch of flu so they couldn't be here today, but it means a lot. He's absolutely loving it."

Image: Shakem Up'Arry in action at Cheltenham on New Year's Day

Peaky Boy gave owner Olly Harris his first winner at Cheltenham when making a winning introduction to hurdles with an effortless success to kick off the New Year's racing at Prestbury Park.

The six-year-old was contesting the Favourite From The Sun Now Daily Maiden Hurdle on his first run for Nicky Henderson, his first hurdling start after winning a bumper and a point-to-point previously.

Image: Peaky Boy wins the opener at Cheltenham on New Year's Day under James Bowen

Under James Bowen he was the 13/8 favourite and made an impression with a straightforward five-length victory, earning a 33/1 quote for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle back at Prestbury Park in March.

Evan Williams' Libberty Hunter continued in good form when landing the Close Brothers Novices' Limited Handicap Chase under Adam Wedge.

A five-length winner at Wincanton last time out, the eight-year-old reeled in the race leader and 7/4 favourite Matata to come out on top at 3/1.

Image: Libberty Hunter gets a first success over fences at Cheltenham

Gavin Cromwell's Stumptown came to the fore to take the Paddy Power Handicap Chase under rider Keith Donoghue.

A 5/1 chance for the staying contest, the seven-year-old stayed on best of all up the hill to prevail by five lengths.

Image: Stumptown wins the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Cheltenham

Butch battled on doggedly to take the Paddy Power Handicap Hurdle for Olly Murphy and James Bowen - a double on the card for the latter.

The seven-year-old was a 7/2 chance for the three-mile event and was one of a handful still competitive on the run up the hill.

Mel Rowley's My Bobby Dazzler challenged and the two locked horns in the closing stages, but it was Murphy's gelding who held on to prevail.