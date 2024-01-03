 Skip to content

Cheltenham Festival: Long Walk Hurdle star Crambo could head straight to Stayers' Hurdle, says Noel Fehily

Crambo is a 10/1 chance for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle to provide trainer Fergal O'Brien with a first Cheltenham Festival winner; he beat Paisley Park in a thrilling finish to the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on December 23

Wednesday 3 January 2024 10:35, UK

Crambo and Paisley Park battle it out in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot
Image: Crambo and Paisley Park battle it out in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot

Fergal O'Brien's Crambo could head straight to the Cheltenham Festival after doing his connections proud in the Long Walk over the festive period.

The seven-year-old claimed Grade One glory at Ascot on December 23 after coming out on top in a titanic tussle with staying stalwart Paisley Park.

The extended three-mile contest was rightly hailed as one of best of the races season so far and victory was particularly meaningful to former jockey Noel Fehily, who bred the winner and is the racing manager to owner Chris Giles.

Fehily also did the early work with Crambo and takes him for pre-training ahead of each season, meaning his involvement with the promising stayer runs even deeper still.

The Saddler Maker gelding is currently a 10/1 chance for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Festival in March and may not run again beforehand.

Johnny Burke smiles as he discusses his winning ride on Crambo
Image: Johnny Burke smiles as he discusses his winning ride on Crambo

"Crambo is doing well, I'm presuming he'll go straight to Cheltenham, but I've yet to talk to Fergal about it," Fehily said. "It was great to see him do that, that was a mighty race between him and Paisley Park - we were very happy with him.

"I bred him and I had the mare, so it's lovely to see one you've known from day one go and win at that level.

Trainer Fergal O'Brien enjoyed one of his biggest winners at Ascot as Crambo delivered Group One glory in the Long Walk Hurdle

"We broke him, pre-trained him, we pre-train him every year before he goes back to Fergal's.

"He's an absolute joy to deal with, he's a dude of a horse. He goes out, does his thing, he's so straightforward."

