Weekend Winners: Silviniaco Conti Chase best bets as Edwardstone meets Pic D'Orhy

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at the feature Silviniaco Conti Chase and Classic Chase from Warwick.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets for the race and they also look ahead to the Cheltenham Festival with some Ante-Post angles.

The Grade Two Silviniaco Conti Chase over 2m and 4.5f sees five runners go to post and provides a clash between the well-established Edwardstone and other proven horses like Banbridge and last year's winner Pic D'Orhy.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Declan Rix…

"This is a belting little race and I'm really looking forward to it. Four of the five runners here are already Grade One winners and what I'm loving about this race is the penalty structure and the respective weights all these horses have to carry, this means you can't rule out any of them.

"But I'm with Edwardstone. He's up in trip for the first time but I think he will get a nicely run race. Pic D'Orhy will likely go forward and Banbridge will likely keep him honest. But you would like to see Edwardstone switch off up in trip, he can be a little bit gassy and a little keen, he's just been a tremendous horse this fella.

"His Novice chase campaign was just outrageous. I think when you breed horses, this is what you want horses who run regularly, consistently and keep progressing and that's all he did and then he went on to progress again last season.

"He bolted up in the Tingle Creek but I have to admit that I was worried about his comeback this season in the Shloer, I just did not like how he finished off his race. Usually, the end of his race is always the strongest, but I think he just clearly needed the race and he closed down Jonbon.

"I think he's the one to beat to be honest and I'd make him just about favourite especially as I've always felt that he's a better horse going right-handed."

Sam Boswell…

"Edwardstone is the best in the race out of the three that were towards the front of the betting. I know it's Pic D'Orhy's kind of race - a bit of a Gold Cup for him as the previous winner of it but last year's renewal I don't think is anything like this year's renewal which is much better.

"Banbridge I just didn't like as favourite, it didn't really sit well with me. I went around the houses and came back to Edwardstone who I've always loved as a horse. I tipped him up on this show last year for the Champion Chase at a big price. He finally goes up in trip but if you've got question marks about the trip, yes it's 2m 4f but he's going to get his ground."

Kate Tracey…

"I think you're both getting confused with the veterans chase at Warwick because you're both siding with a 10-year-old here, I'm going with the ever so slightly younger horse Pic D'Orhy. A horse who's just never got the credit he deserves. He is the epitome of consistency and of a solid profile as well.

"I've probably been a guilty party myself in not giving this horse the credit he really deserves, he's eight from 16 over fences and 12 from 28 in his career, two from two at Kempton and he won this race last year by 16 lengths making all. He's also a Grade One winner at Aintree last year from a horse who made that race his own in Fakir D'oudairies five from seven in Grade Twos over fences and falling on one of those losses.

"Pic D'Orhy is just solid and he's so consistent in all conditions to suit. Banbridge for me is a spring horse, this is his return and I feel that he's got bigger targets down the line for all it's interesting he's coming over here."

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube Channel.