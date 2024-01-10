Betfair Hurdle: Hansard and Kamsinas in line for a Newbury outing for Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate

The Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate could be doubly represented in next month’s Betfair Hurdle at Newbury, with both Hansard and Kamsinas in line for the lucrative handicap.

Gary Moore's Hansard showed his liking for the Berkshire track when landing the Gerry Feilden in November and since then he has finished a creditable fifth under a big weight in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot.

Kamsinas looked a potential star novice for Fergal O'Brien after landing a Grade Two prize at Haydock on his penultimate start, but having since come up short in the inaugural running of the Grade One Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day, he is set for a switch to handicap company.

"The plan at the moment remains for them both to run at Newbury, as long as everything stays okay between now and then," Fehily confirmed.

"Hansard won the Gerry Feilden on his second-to-last start and I think the track suits him, so the Betfair Hurdle is very much the aim for him.

"Kamsinas won a Grade Two at Haydock, he was beaten in a Grade One last time out, but I think this race could just suit the likes of him as well. He is a novice and is hopefully still improving."

Neil King is also considering another crack at handicap riches with his stable star Lookaway.

Image: Lookaway in winning action at Cheltenham

The seven-year-old completed a hat-trick of novice wins when beating Kamsinas in Grade Two company at Cheltenham towards the end of October.

He then performed with credit against seasoned campaigners when second in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle back at Prestbury Park, only being headed on the run-in by Iberico Lord.

Lookaway filled the same position behind Captain Teague in the Grade One Challow at Newbury over the festive period and Britain's most valuable handicap hurdle is now one of his upcoming options.

"We have the three options for him now following his huge run in the Challow Hurdle; we either go to Cheltenham Trials Day, back to Newbury for the Betfair Hurdle or the Sidney Banks Hurdle at Huntingdon," said King.

Image: Luccia is one of six possible runners for Nicky Henderson

"I thought Trials Day would come too soon after the Challow but he has come out of the race so well, I don't think he had as hard a race as we anticipated, he is in great form.

"We will review entries and ground conditions and make a decision as to where we go next, but the Betfair Hurdle is very much an option."

With a total prize fund of £155,000 up for grabs on February 10, the Betfair Hurdle has predictably attracted a strong book of entries.

Nicky Henderson has six of the 40 possible contenders, with the aforementioned Iberico Lord joined by Betfair Exchange Trophy one-two Luccia and Impose Toi, plus Under Control, First Street and Doddiethegreat.

Paul Nicholls has Elite Hurdle hero Rubaud and Long Walk Hurdle fifth Blueking d'Oroux, while Willie Mullins has three of the four potential Irish raiders in Alvaniy, French recruit Ocastle Des Mottes and Onlyamatteroftime.

