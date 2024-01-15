Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trio of meetings on busy Monday of action with Hereford, Wolverhampton and Lingfield!

Something for everyone on Sky Sports Racing with all-weather action at Lingfield and Wolverhampton alongside jumping at Hereford.

1.20 Lingfield - Last time out winners clash

Last time out winners Goldsmith and Landlordtothestars do battle in the Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap (1:20).

The Alice Haynes-trained five-year-old is in rude health of late and is chasing the hat-trick, whilst Joe Leavy keeps the ride on Landlordtothestars and has been stepped up to the mile.

Another in-form rival is Inverlochy who racked up two wins within eight days in November and returned 18 days ago with a solid effort finishing second at Newcastle.

2.37 Hereford - O'Brien hoping course winner can strike again

Fergal O'Brien relies on course and distance winner School Days Over in the Read Harry Cobden's Blog At PlanetSportBet Handicap Chase (2:37) at Hereford.

Paddy Brennan will be hoping his mount jumps with a bit more fluency than at Doncaster last time but being back at his favoured track could see him hard to beat.

Deborah Cole has her team in good form at the moment and she will be hoping that will continue with the consistent Imac Wood, whilst Fairway Freddy can also go close now dropped in distance.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Mason bids to strike with Gustav Graves

The Betuk. Where The UK Bets Handicap (6:30) looks particularly competitive and it could be that Joanna Mason has a good chance on the in-form Gustav Graves.

Josies Kid will need to try and recapture the good form he was showing prior to a disappointing effort last time - he gets the services of Christian Howarth.

Resilience has been sent off favourite on both of his last starts - he's now rated 61, over 20lb lower than his previous mark and could be well in.

