Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle: Mystical Power rockets to Supreme favouritism after Punchestown romp

Mystical Power moved to Supreme Novices' Hurdle favouritism with a dominant display in the SkyBet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old is impeccably bred as a son of Galileo out of the brilliant Champion Hurdle-winning mare Annie Power and could hardly have made a better start to his career for the powerhouse ownership trio of JP McManus, John Magnier and Rich Ricci.

Following a winning debut in a Ballinrobe bumper in May, Mystical Power made a successful switch to hurdling at Galway two months later - and having sidestepped the rearranged Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle on Friday, he was sent off at 5-4 for his comeback in a Grade Two contest his trainer has previously won with the likes of Vautour (2014), Douvan (2015), Min (2015) and Impaire Et Passe (2023).

Image: Ruby Walsh celebrates after riding Annie Power to victory in the 2016 Champion Hurdle

Mark Walsh - looking to complete a big-race double in the McManus colours following Grade Three success aboard Spillane's Tower in the previous contest on the card - settled his mount at the rear of the four-runner field for much of the two-mile journey while his stablemate Lombron adopted a pacesetting role.

There was the odd moment of worry for Mystical Power's supporters, with his rider having to get lower in the saddle on the home turn, but the further he went the better he looked and he fairly rocketed clear in the straight to score by seven lengths from Jigoro.

Mullins' assistant David Casey said: "I was very impressed with him, he wouldn't show that at home. He seems to save his best for the track, which is a great trait to have.

Image: Mystical Power makes a winning start at Ballinrobe under Patrick Mullins

"We were a little bit worried about the ground today as he's coming from a summer campaign. We were a little worried if he would handle that heavy ground, but it looks like he went through it very well.

"We gave him a break after he had his couple of runs in the summer and brought him back to see if he would handle a winter campaign.

"Mark rode him a couple of weeks ago and thought he had improved hugely from when he had rode him earlier in the year. He showed that today."

Sky Bet make the winner their 9-2 favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, just ahead of fellow McManus-owned ace Jeriko Du Reponet - trained by Nicky Henderson - at 5-1.

"At the moment you probably wouldn't go any further than two miles until you have to. Mark said he rides a lot quicker on the track than he does at home," Casey added.

"I thought he showed a fair turn of foot there. I know the camp have the second-favourite for the Supreme as well so they might want to split them up, but at the moment until you have to you wouldn't go further, I think."