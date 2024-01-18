A Plus Tard: 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup and Betfair Chase hero retired for Cheveley Park

Gold Cup Winner A Plus Tard was described as "a very special horse" by the director of Cheveley Park Stud, following news of his retirement news due to a struggle with racing.

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud and trained by Henry de Bromhead, A Plus Tard gave jockey Rachael Blackmore a historic victory in the Prestbury Park feature in 2022 as she became the first woman to ride the winner of jump racing's blue riband.

The 10-year-old rocketed to a 15-length success that day, supplementing three previous Grade One wins, including a 22-length verdict in the 2021 Betfair Chase.

However, A Plus Tard has struggled to make his mark since that Gold Cup win, pulling up on two occasions and finishing third at Aintree in April before bowing out when unplaced in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last month.

Richard Thompson, director of Cheveley Park Stud, paid tribute to the gelding who realised the dream of his late father, David, when winning at Cheltenham.

He said in a statement: "My father and I sat down in early 2018 and agreed a plan to buy some National Hunt horses to be trained in Ireland with the aim of winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"Just over four years later, we achieved this objective when Rachael Blackmore rode A Plus Tard to victory in front of 70,000 people at the first Cheltenham Festival post Covid.

"My father watched A Plus Tard win the Savills Chase in a thrilling finish on television on December 28, 2020. He died the very next day. It was the last horse race he ever watched.

Image: Jack Kennedy riding Minella Indo (left) is congratulated by Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard after winning the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup

"A Plus Tard was also the first Cheltenham winner in the red, white and blue Cheveley Park Stud colours and also Rachael Blackmore's first winner at Cheltenham in the 2019 Listed Close Brothers Novices' Chase. Rachael rode him to five of his six victories and Darragh O'Keeffe rode him in the other one.

"For all of the above reasons, A Plus Tard will always be a very special horse in the history of my parents' ownership of Cheveley Park Stud.

"A special thank you to Henry de Bromhead and all the team at Knockeen and to Rachael too. To win the Cheltenham Gold Cup is the Holy Grail of National Hunt racing and we will never forget March 18, 2022."

A Plus Tard will remain at De Bromhead's Knockeen yard for the immediate future before returning to Cheveley Park in Newmarket to enjoy his retirement.

De Bromhead added: "A Plus Tard was our first horse to train for Cheveley Park Stud and the Thompson Family. He was bought from France by Alex Elliot and gave us many memorable days, culminating in the 2022 Gold Cup.

"He was sublime that day, not only visually impressive, but also one of the highest rated winners of the Gold Cup in the last 30 years, as well as being one of the best horses we have ever had in our yard.

"We were delighted when this very special horse won Cheveley Park Stud their first Gold Cup."

Image: Rachael Blackmore is the first female jockey to have won the Gold Cup, Grand National and the Champion Hurdle

Blackmore: Gold Cup win a feeling I'll never forget

Blackmore was equally fulsome in her praise of A Plus Tard, telling Betfair: "He had everything you could ask for in a horse, speed, stamina, really accurate jumper.

"To feel him accelerate like he did after the last in the Gold Cup is a feeling I'll never forget, I feel so lucky to have been on his back.

"He was incredible and such a special horse to me. He will enjoy a very well-deserved retirement now."

A Plus Tard bows out the winner of eight of his 23 career starts, with over £957,000 in prize money.