Winter Million Festival: Lingfield lose first jumps fixture to frozen ground as Lightning Chase moves to Sunday

The first day of Lingfield's Winter Million Festival has been cancelled due to a frozen track.

Officials inspected at 8.30am on Wednesday ahead of Friday's jumps card, which was set to be headlined by the Grade Two Download The Racing App Lightning Novices' Chase.

Despite covering the whole track with fleece last Saturday, there are frozen areas under the covers and with temperatures not forecast to rise sufficiently before the meeting, the seven-race card has been cancelled.

The Winter Million is a three-day fixture, with Saturday's card featuring Flat racing on the all-weather track and Sunday seeing jumps action, including the richly-endowed Fleur De Lys Chase.

That card will now be further enhanced, with the British Horseracing Authority announcing the Lightning will be rescheduled for Sunday, with original entries standing but new declarations to be made on Friday morning.

There will be no National Hunt action in Britain on Thursday with Ludlow abandoned due to a frozen track following an inspection on Wednesday morning. The other scheduled meetings at Wincanton and Newcastle were cancelled earlier in the week.

Friday's card at Market Rasen is also now subject to a precautionary check at noon on Thursday, but Wednesday's Southwell jumps fixture did get the go-ahead following a morning check.