Lingfield Winter Million: Your essential guide to the three-day festival, live on Sky Sports Racing

The Lingfield Winter Million festival hosts an excellent three-day meeting with both jumping and flat stars on show and £1m in prize money to be won.

The star of the flat racing is the £100,00 Winter Oaks sandwiched between two high-quality jumping cards, with every race live on Sky Sports Racing from January 19-21.

The best race of Day One is the £110,000 Sovereign Handicap Hurdle, with Go Dante seeking the double for Olly Murphy's team.

Day One - Friday

The meeting is opened with a decent Novices' Hurdle (12:40), with recent Class One winner Deafening Silence for Dan Skelton appearing to be the one to beat.

Jumping icons such as My Mate Mozzie and JPR One feature in the Lightning Novices' Chase at 2:25, while Grade 2 winner Master Chewy also heads off this incredibly competitive race.

Harry Fry's Love Envoi is expected to line up alongside You Wear It Well and Brewin'upastorm in the 3:00.

The highlight of Day One is the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle (3:35) which sees Go Dante and Spirit D'Aunou amongst other's battle for a double and Doddiethegreat has a score to settle after his defeat last time out to Go Dante.

Image: Master Chewy has two entries in the Lightning Novices' Chase on the Friday and The Godstone on the Sunday

Day Two - Saturday

Raceday gets under way at 10:10, but the BETMGM Winter Oaks Fillies' Handicap Stakes is the feature at 1.25 that looks an interesting contest, with Oh So Grand being top rated after her easy win in the Winter Oaks Trial at the same course last month.

The £50,000 Build Your Acca With Betuk Handicap (12.50) has some exciting entries including the 103 rated Silky Wilkie. This Karl Burke gelding has struggled of late but is proven on the all-weather. However, Chipstead will be looking to follow-up on his win before Christmas but is dropping back in trip.

Greatgadian, flagged by Sky Sports Racing's Seb Sanders as an all-weather one to watch, is running in the 11.40.

Image: Chipstead ridden by Frederick Larson (centre) on their way to winning the Coral Portland Handicap

Day Three - Sunday

The final day has the most competitive racing on offer including the opening £40,000 bumper (12.40), although one of the quality races on the card will at most have nine runners.

Protektorat attempts to get back to his best in the highlight Fleur De Lys Steeple, ran over two miles and six furlongs. He faces the Irish raider Limerick Lace for trainer Gavin Cromwell as well as the top rated L'Homme Presse who has something to prove after unseating his rider in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

The penultimate race of the festival the Surrey National has 23 entries, the hat-trick seeking Hold That Taught is eye-catcher after winning at Bangor and Ascot. Fern Hill will be looking to progress following a recent wind surgery, both entered at the five-day stage.

Watch every race from Lingfield's Winter Million Festival all live on Sky Sports Racing on January 19-21.