Constitution Hill: Nicky Henderson's superstar to miss Unibet Hurdle on Cheltenham Trials Day after bad scope

Constitution Hill will miss the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham this month after an unsatisfactory scope, trainer Nicky Henderson has confirmed.

The reigning champion hurdler made a successful reappearance in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, when he extended his unbeaten run to eight with the minimum of fuss.

Henderson had raised the prospect of a second outing before his Cheltenham Festival date in March, with the Unibet International Hurdle - rescheduled from the December meeting to Trials day on January 27 - an option.

However, a minor issue has put paid to that possibility, with the Seven Barrows trainer now plotting a direct course to his Champion Hurdle defence on March 12, for which he is the long odds-on favourite.

Henderson posted on X: "We have reluctantly decided that Constitution Hill won't be able to run in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham at the end of next week.

Image: Trainer Nicky Henderson with Constitution Hill (left) and Shishkin (right) at Seven Barrows

"A routine scope last week wasn't entirely satisfactory and a follow-up this morning shows the issue hasn't resolved and therefore there would not be time to get him ready for next week.

"In the meantime he will continue with light exercise, be re-scoped in a fortnight's time and then start his preparation for March.

"Both Michael and I and all the team had very much hoped for a better result this morning so that we could run on Saturday week but in the horse's and indeed everybody's interests, it would be foolish to do so and this does not effect any future plans."