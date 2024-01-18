Clarence House Chase: Blockbuster Ascot clash between El Fabiolo and Jonbon abandoned due to frozen track

Champion Chase favourite and second-favourite El Fabiolo and Jonbon were set for an epic showdown at Ascot on Saturday; temperatures at Ascot dipped to -6 overnight, with the track still frozen in places
Thursday 18 January 2024 16:31, UK
The star clash between El Fabiolo and Jonbon is on hold after Saturday’s Clarence House Chase card at Ascot was abandoned due to a frozen track this afternoon.
The Berkshire circuit was due to host a seven-race card, with the Grade One feature set to stage a mouthwatering rematch between old foes El Fabiolo and Jonbon after the top-class pair were both declared as part of a four-runner field on Thursday morning.
However, the clash will not take place this weekend after temperatures dipped even lower than forecast on Wednesday night.
"We were expecting to get down to minus 4C last night, but we actually got down to minus 6C," said clerk of the course Chris Stickels.
"It's still colder than minus 2C now here and the forecast for tonight is for temperatures to get down to minus 4C.
"The course is frozen under the covers and with the forecast we've got, I would imagine we're going to be unable to race. There's nothing at this stage that gives me confidence."
Last year's Clarence House Chase was also abandoned, instead moving to Cheltenham on the following Saturday for Trials Day.
The Sky Sports Racing family is growing with every race from Newbury, including the Lockinge and the Coral Gold Cup, all live on the channel from 2024!
Jonbon's trainer Nicky Henderson told Sky Sports Racing this morning that he would be keen to run his star chaser in a rearranged race at Cheltenham next weekend.
"We have to wait and see. Last year it was moved to Cheltenham - I'm saying loud and clear to everyone please can we have a Clarence House at Cheltenham like we did last year.
"As long as they don't decimate the prize money but should it take place for proper money, there's a chance El Fabiolo would as well.
"Either he doesn't come at all and waits for a re-routed race or he stays at home for the Dublin Racing Festival."
More to follow…
This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.
Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.
Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.