Clarence House Chase: Blockbuster Ascot clash between El Fabiolo and Jonbon abandoned due to frozen track

The star clash between El Fabiolo and Jonbon is on hold after Saturday’s Clarence House Chase card at Ascot was abandoned due to a frozen track this afternoon.

The Berkshire circuit was due to host a seven-race card, with the Grade One feature set to stage a mouthwatering rematch between old foes El Fabiolo and Jonbon after the top-class pair were both declared as part of a four-runner field on Thursday morning.

However, the clash will not take place this weekend after temperatures dipped even lower than forecast on Wednesday night.

"We were expecting to get down to minus 4C last night, but we actually got down to minus 6C," said clerk of the course Chris Stickels.

"It's still colder than minus 2C now here and the forecast for tonight is for temperatures to get down to minus 4C.

"The course is frozen under the covers and with the forecast we've got, I would imagine we're going to be unable to race. There's nothing at this stage that gives me confidence."

Last year's Clarence House Chase was also abandoned, instead moving to Cheltenham on the following Saturday for Trials Day.

Jonbon's trainer Nicky Henderson told Sky Sports Racing this morning that he would be keen to run his star chaser in a rearranged race at Cheltenham next weekend.

"We have to wait and see. Last year it was moved to Cheltenham - I'm saying loud and clear to everyone please can we have a Clarence House at Cheltenham like we did last year.

"As long as they don't decimate the prize money but should it take place for proper money, there's a chance El Fabiolo would as well.

"Either he doesn't come at all and waits for a re-routed race or he stays at home for the Dublin Racing Festival."

