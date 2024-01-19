Clarence House Chase: El Fabiolo set to miss Jonbon clash with Dublin Racing Festival on cards

Joint-owner Simon Munir has indicated El Fabiolo is unlikely to run in a rearranged Clarence House Chase, instead heading to the Dublin Racing Festival next month.

With Ascot's meeting on Saturday frozen off, talks are ongoing about rescheduling the Grade One feature, with Cheltenham's Trials day meeting next weekend seemingly an obvious destination.

The Willie Mullins-trained El Fabiolo was due to meet with Nicky Henderson's Jonbon in what was being billed as one of the races of the season, but racegoers now seem set to have to wait until the Festival in March for a third clash between the pair.

Image: El Fabiolo and Jonbon jump the last at Aintree

Munir, who owns El Fabiolo with Isaac Souede, told Sportinglife.com: "Unfortunately, with Ascot cancelled due to the weather, the rearranged Clarence House will most probably take place next week on January 27.

"We have decided that El Fabiolo could run at the Dublin Racing Festival on February 4 without the need to travel over to England."

The Clarence House has been called off three times in the last 11 years due to the weather, with Sprinter Sacre (2013), Un De Sceaux (2017) and Editeur Du Gite (2023) triumphing in rearranged contests at Cheltenham.

Editeur Du Gite took home £52,280 for his troubles last year and Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, believes any reduction to the original Ascot winner's pot of £98,472 would make the €88,500 Ladbrokes Dublin Chase a more logical choice.

Nicky Henderson said on Thursday that Shishkin will return next month in the Denman Chase at Newbury, live on Sky Sports Racing

He told ITV Racing: "It will have to be discussed, but if it's a case of it being half the prize money and it's a week later, it might make more sense to go to the DRF.

"It hasn't been completely decided yet, but I would have thought, especially for only half the money, a better option might be the Dublin Racing Festival, perhaps.

"We were very happy with him, he worked really well at the Curragh on Tuesday. Paul (Townend) rode him last week and he was very happy with him as he doesn't usually get to ride him at home."