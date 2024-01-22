Tuesday racing tips: Five horses to follow on Sky Sports Racing from Newbury

Sky Sports Racing hosts action from Newbury on Tuesday, featuring a plethora of talented horses and jockeys. Here are five horses to keep an eye on across an exciting Tuesday in West Berkshire.

Diesel Line

1.25 Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Maiden Hurdle (Div 2)

Into The Park looks open to further improvement after a promising third at Taunton earlier this month, while Dan Skelton's newcomer Entity Of Substanz must also enter calculations as a half-brother to several previous winners. Even so, it might be worth chancing Diesel Line to take a notable step forward from his first start over hurdles, in what will be the Malinas gelding's second run following wind surgery.

That opening effort came in a 2m½f novice at Taunton in November and saw the six-year-old struggle with his jumping for much of the contest before eventually being eased down in the home straight to finish a distant third. However, Rex Dingle's mount had previously impressed in winning a bumper at Exeter (2m½f), something trainer Jeremy Scott would not usually be known for, and it would not be a surprise to see a much-improved performance here, especially if the first-time hood proves effective.

Kalif D'Airy

2.00 Newbury Welcomes Sky Sports Racing Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle

The Harry Fry-trained Valadon has produced smart performances recently and has leading claims under a 7lb winners' penalty, while at the opposite end of the weights, Dameofthecotswolds looks almost certain to uphold form with Gary Moore's Kadiwo based on their Ludlow clash earlier this month. Last year's winning yard is also represented by Kalif D'Airy in this four-year-old contest though, and he may well have what it takes to put it up to the market principals here.

On the face of it, the Authorized gelding's ninth in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham (1m6f) on New Year's Day may appear slightly disappointing, but just 15 lengths covered the 10 finishers that afternoon and the Moore runner was right there two furlongs out before tiring on the heavy ground. Considering that was his first start for notable connections, there was plenty to like about the run, and he looks capable of better now switched to hurdles.

Blairgowrie

2.35 Remembering Bob Olney Novices' Handicap Chase

This does not appear to be the strongest of Class 4 contests, and though seeing either King's Threshold or Gazette Bourgeoise go one place better is certainly feasible, it might be worth chancing Nicky Henderson's returning chase debutant Blairgowrie. The eight-year-old has not been seen on track for a little over 22 months, which just so happened to be a debut victory for connections in a 3m handicap hurdle here.

The son of Yeats put in a convincing performance on that occasion under Nico de Boinville (clearly suited by a first try beyond 2m6f), nearly three months after a respectable second on his handicap debut at Wincanton (2m5½f) in January 2022. An opening chase mark of 110 looks lenient based on those two efforts alone, but even more so when factoring in his four smart efforts prior in bumpers/novice hurdles. Given the stable's form and choice of course for his return, he has to be taken seriously.

Take No Chances

3.10 Ray Dalfsen Mares' Handicap Hurdle

Dan Skelton is one of the best around when it comes to developing promising mares, and in the unexposed Take No Chances he looks to have an exciting prospect now tackling handicaps. The six-year-old chased home Inthewaterside (now rated 120+) on debut in a 2m½f bumper at Exeter before bumping into Dysart Enos (131) and Queens Gamble (127) on her next start in a Listed contest at Market Rasen (2m½f).

The previous point winner was a bit disappointing when returned to the Lincolnshire track for her final run of the season, but she was anything but in her first attempt over hurdles when comfortably landing a Class 4 mares' novice at Huntingdon (2m3½f) in November. A return to Market Rasen (2m4½f) last month produced another creditable effort in defeat behind the well-fancied The Doyen Chief (123) but this appears to be a more attainable assignment, with the step up to three miles also likely to suit.

Not Available

3.45 Download The BetVictor App Handicap Chase

With front-running trio Give Me A Moment, Witness Protection and I'd Like To Know likely to make this a true test from the get-go, it could pay to side with one of the closers here. The Gary Moore-trained Issar D'Airy will be well supported following his recent course-and-distance success, but it's hard to ignore the mark of fellow course winner Not Available, despite his recent form.

Matt Sheppard's charge recorded figures of 543P3 in five runs between September and December 2022 before registering three wins in his next four starts from January through to May 2023 off marks of 118, 124 and 126. This season (October 2023 onwards) the nine-year-old's form reads 6854, resulting in the Milan gelding running off just 123 for this small-field contest, due to be contested on his preferred good-to-soft ground. Assuming the rain is not any worse than anticipated, expect a much-improved performance here as a result.

