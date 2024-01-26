Weekend Winners: Declan Rix goes for Sail Away in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster on Saturday

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at the feature Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase from Doncaster - live on Sky Sports Racing - and their best bets from Cheltenham's Trials Day.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets for this weekend and they also look ahead to the Cheltenham Festival with some ante-post angles.

The Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase over three miles sees 18 go to post and provides a wide open race for proven horses like Cap Du Nord, Famous Bridge and last year's winner Cooper's Cross.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Declan Rix…

"I'm hoping Sail Away can get into a nice rhythm early. I think on good ground around this chase track they really need to travel because if not the race can get away from you really quickly - it just makes things very hard.

"But this guy is a strong traveller and has a high cruising speed. If Tristan Durrell can get him into a nice jumping rhythm early; that's the key. But the ground is coming right for him."

Kate Tracey…

"I'm with Mister Coffey each-way, he's got first-time cheek-pieces, something he's been crying out for. The only headgear he's worn previously to this was a hood earlier in a career.

"He's a gorgeous big horse - such a perfect horse in so many ways apart from he's got seconditis and is a maiden over fences still. Nicky Henderson has taken the blame on himself for placement, but this is a massive disservice to him as the horse is tricky, but he will be there in the finish and is a solid place bet."

Image: Mister Coffey in action at Sandown

Sam Boswell…

"In this staying handicap, there's only one man that I always look for - Christian Williams. Cap Du Nord was second in this last year off a mark of 125, he's 3lb below that now.

Image: Cap Du Nord leads Neon Moon over the last in the Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot

"I think they would've been a little bit surprised that he's got in this off this mark. Christian's form himself is a bit disappointing, he's very much in my eyes as a target trainer.

"This horse has been kept busy enough and he's 11 now, but I still think the fire burns and he has won off a significantly higher mark. I'll be really disappointed if he's not in the frame."

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube Channel.