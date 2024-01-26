JCB Triumph Trial: Cheltenham favourite Burdett Road bids to enhance Festival credentials

James Owen's Burdett Road will look to consolidate his place at the head of the Triumph Hurdle market when he contests the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The four-year-old, a Royal Ascot winner last June, has made the perfect start to his hurdling career. After winning his debut at Huntingdon by 12 lengths, he then claimed a similar contest to this by an easy six-and-a-half lengths.

The form from that race has since been boosted by the subsequent success of the second-placed An Bradan Feasa, a comfortable winner when returning to Cheltenham in December.

Image: Local Dynasty chases Burdett Road home at Royal Ascot

Harry Cobden has ridden Burdett Road in both hurdling starts and will do so again at the weekend after partnering the gelding in a pleasing schooling session at home.

"We couldn't be happier with him at home and he has schooled well. Harry was in on Thursday morning and schooled him and he did well and we're looking forward to Saturday," said Owen.

"This is a much tougher race [than before], there's Sir Gino and we've got to give weight to the (JP) McManus horse that comes over from France (Milan Tino) and might improve. This is a lot tougher and should shed a lot of light on the Triumph Hurdle, it's a trial and it should do. Hopefully we're still favourite for the Triumph at 10 past 12 on Saturday."

On choosing this race ahead of the Unibet Hurdle, the trainer added: "We made the decision just before declarations and if Harry was available in the Unibet, we were actually swaying that way with the allowances. But Harry was riding for Paul Nicholls in that, so it just made sense to stick amongst the juveniles where Harry was available."

Nicky Henderson's Sir Gino is also unbeaten over hurdles, with a French Listed success followed up by a 14-length Kempton win on his British debut in late December.

"His jumping was far from perfect at Kempton, so he's had plenty of practice in that department and is a person we like a lot," said Henderson via his Unibet blog.

"This is a competitive race and Burdett Road has looked very good, therefore I should imagine whoever wins will likely be favourite for the Triumph.

"Sir Gino's work has been very good, and he would be right up there with some of our previous good juveniles we've had down the years."