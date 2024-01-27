McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle: Paisley Park denied by Noble Yeats in Cheltenham classic

Noble Yeats narrowly denied Paisley Park another win in the McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle whilst Lossiemouth showed her class in the Unibet Hurdle as she cruised to victory.

Grand National winner Noble Yeats denied Paisley Park a fourth victory in the McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle in a rousing finish at Cheltenham.

Trainer Emmet Mullins has proven time and again he is prepared to think outside the box and the 2022 Aintree hero was having just his third run over hurdles in this contest.

Image: Noble Yeats (orange and brown silks) is victorious in the the McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle.

With regular jockey Sean Bowen currently on the sidelines, Harry Cobden stepped in for the ride and he looked to be going nowhere with half a mile to go as Dashel Drasher, Champ and Botox Has tried to run the finish out of the others.

The complexion of the race changed at the last though, as Noble Yeats (3-1), Paisley Park and Strong Leader, who was nearly detached at one point, came back into contention.

Noble Yeats found a few lengths after the last but Paisley Park was staying on relentlessly having been outpaced turning in.

However, despite the popular veteran's best efforts, the line just came too soon and he went down by a head.

Image: Lossiemouth cruised to victory in the Unibet Hurdle during the Festival Trials Day

Lossiemouth cruises the Unibet Hurdle

Lossiemouth proved in a different league to her rivals as she made a faultless return in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Lossiemouth (4-7 favourite) travelled stylishly through the race and once given the signal by Paul Townend, she sprinted almost 10 lengths clear of Love Envoi after the last.

She is now the 4-6 favourite with Coral for the Mares' Hurdle and Townend said: "It was a pleasure to ride and very straightforward, she was very slick and accurate.

"When I eventually let her off, she just shot off, she's a beauty. She's done very well and the plan they made to keep her until now was definitely worth the wait today.

"She will be competitive wherever she goes (at Cheltenham) and she's high-class. She's physically and mentally matured (from last season) and she was a fair sort as a juvenile too, so she didn't have to improve an awful lot.

"She couldn't do more than that today and was impressive."

Her owner admitted to some nerves before the race, but feels the decision to make a delayed return was justified.

He said: "She's a very good filly and we've always thought the world of her.

"I was 100 per cent nervous coming here today and we took the decision based on Vauban last year, not to enter her until after the new year. Just give her plenty of time to come back.

"Originally we weren't keen on travelling her and then we thought we would. She was entered everywhere and we decided to come here and it's paid dividends. She's a very nice filly to look forward to.

"They tell me she has been bombing at home, so I expected her to run well today and she did."

While Lossiemouth is entered for the Champion Hurdle at the Festival, Ricci would be favouring the Mares' Hurdle rather than a clash with Constitution Hill.

He explained: "We'll go for the Mares' Hurdle I think and I think we learned last year that these four-year-olds turning five, it is very hard to run in open company.

"She has an entry in the Champion Hurdle, which I think she will probably keep, but my guess would be we would go for the Mares', then the Annie Power at Punchestown and maybe something in France. Maybe next year she will be a Champion Hurdle type, but we will see.

"Constitution Hill is a monster and I'm not running away from it, but she's a great filly and you just want to mind her and see how she goes, she's a baby!

"I've never run away from a fight, but we need to do what is in line with her abilities and she is young and she is coming, so we will just see how she gets on.

"I haven't had a winner on the first day (at the Festival) for a long time, wouldn't that be great? We've got lots of hopes for her and fingers crossed it will be a good run with her."

Image: Capodanno winning the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase during the Festival Trials Day

Cotswold Chase won by Capodanno

Capodanno indicated the strength of Willie Mullins' hand in the Gold Cup when running out a comfortable winner of the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

No match for stablemate and current Gold Cup holder Galopin Des Champs at Christmas when a distant third, he was taking on most of the best of the British challenge in the Grade Two event, including the smart novice Stay Away Fay.

The Real Whacker, a Festival winner as a novice last season, took the field along to halfway when Ahoy Senor, winner of the race 12 months ago, nudged up his inside and began to put some pressure on.

Stay Away Fay, Royale Pagaille and then Capodanno (7-2) all moved up menacingly at one point or another, with almost all five in a line approaching the second last.

The Real Whacker cracked first and then unfortunately Stephen Mulqueen suffered a tack malfunction on Ahoy Senor.

With Stay Away Fay outpaced, Capodanno and Paul Townend pulled clear and went on to beat a staying-on The Real Whacker by two and three-quarter lengths.

There was a sad postscript to the race as Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino sustained a fatal injury when falling early on.

Image: Sir Gino flying home in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle during the Festival Trials Day.

Sir Gino defeats Burdett Road

Nicky Henderson's imposing youngster had impressed many on his hurdling debut at Kempton but he faced a different calibre of opponent this time in Royal Ascot winner Burdett Road.

James Owen's charge had shown a liking for hurdles in two previous wins over obstacles and Harry Cobden was eager to anchor him at the back of the pack as his mount was keen on his first run since November.

The big two closed in on long-time leader Milan Tino turning into the straight and while Burdett Road was still travelling strongly, when James Bowen asked Sir Gino to quicken he took two lengths out of his main rival.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the race, however, was after the last when the 5-4 chance sprinted 10 lengths clear of the 6-5 favourite.