Clarence House Chase: Elixir De Nutz beats Jonbon in huge shock on Cheltenham Trials Day

Elixir De Nutz defeated Jonbon in the My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase after a severe mistake four from home from the red-hot favourite at Cheltenham.

All looked to be going smoothly for the 1/4 favourite halfway through the race, before a shuddering error at the fourth-last caused jockey James Bowen to almost be unshipped from the saddle.

Jonbon and Bowen looked to have matters in hand again turning for home, jumping the last slightly ahead of the eventual winner but Elixir De Nutz found another gear to eke out the win over the Cheltenham Festival hopeful.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said: "James said he did remarkably well to get back to where he did, but he had a fair bit of ground to make up.

"He didn't see a nice stride at the last and I think if he had winged that - he just lost the momentum that let the other horse back.

"He's lost a battle but not the war. I only saw one mistake.

Image: Elixir De Nutz fending off Jonbon in the Clarence House Chase

"He's quite a busy person and lives on his wits a little bit. The extra week wasn't exactly what he wanted, because he is a clock that you wind up. We can now unwind it and start again.

"We were really looking forward to El Fabiolo last weekend and I can't believe that has changed anything dramatically. We've just got to go and let him off a little bit and start the preparations for March."

The win gave jockey Freddie Gingell and trainer Joe Tizzard their first Grade One victory, while Jonbon has eased in the betting for the Champion Chase to 9/2.

Tizzard, who took over the licence from his father Colin at the start of last season, hailed a "special" day in his training career.

"It's a special day and I didn't come here thinking I would win a Grade One, but I was happy to take our chance with a horse who has been brilliant all season," said Tizzard.

"He bounces off this ground and drying ground all week has helped. Jonbon, what a mistake at the top of the hill, and he looked to have us beat. But we've probably outjumped him at the last. As long as they are all OK that's all right, but it was our day today and it's special.

"Freddie could have panicked (after three out) and could have gone for his stick and sent him on but he didn't, he just saved a little bit and I will look forward to watching it back with him again.

"I wouldn't mind being in his position, 18 years old and he has it all in front of him. Days like this don't phase him. I'm biased but he's done me proud and his mum would be so proud - what she has put into him has made him the man he is."