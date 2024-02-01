Today on Sky Sports Racing: Coconut Splash takes on Regarde in Ffos Las feature

Thursday's action live on Sky Sports Racing comes from Ffos Las, where the feature race looks competitive with Coconut Splash seeking to return to form against a tough field of eight.

3.00 Ffos Las - Coconut Splash bids for first win over fences

Coconut Splash and Regarde head the field for the competitive feature Follow Vickers.Bet On Facebook Novices' Handicap Chase (3.00).

Evan Williams' Coconut Splash is looking for his first win over fences and his first victory since 2020. He is dropping back in class here and should be well among the action.

Regarde is in excellent form, placing in his last run at Newcastle after claiming two wins at Huntingdon before that. He remains competitive and if he handles the softer surface he could snatch the spoils.

Pimlico Point has certainly made a splash switching to rules from point-to-point racing, running consistently including a second last time out. After staying on strongly then he will be looking to go one better here.

2.30 Ffos Las - Tune In A Box bids for three on the bounce

The in-form Tune In A Box arrives seeking a hat-trick in the Golwg Gwendraeth, This Way To Wonderful Handicap Hurdle (2.30).

The seven-year-old has triumphed at Newcastle and Wetherby on his last two outings, winning both races gamely which has resulted in a 7lb hike in the weights, but he could still prove difficult to beat.

Balkardy just seems to be unable to get the win as he has finished second in his last four runs. This consistent sort could go close again under Eleanor Williams.

The veteran Bobo Mac is well below his last winning mark but is taking a step up in trip here after doing well but repeatedly bumping into better horses. If he continues how he has been of late he could run to above his mark here.

4.30 Ffos Las - Smart Casual attempts to break his maiden

Smart Casual will be looking to break his maiden in the Follow Vickers.Bet On Twitter Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle (4.30).

Anthony Honeyball's charge disappointed last time out after his second on his penultimate run, but he will need to bounce back here to get off the mark.

Mumbles won last time out at Chepstow a mere eight days ago. However, he will need to have improved his jumping as a late mistake nearly cost him his last race.

Daany is bidding to add another victory to his tally after a second at Wincanton on his last outing, but he will need to build on his recent good runs to prevail here.

Watch the action from Ffos Las on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday February 1.