Mares' Novices' Hurdle: Dysart Enos enhances Cheltenham Festival credentials with Doncaster stroll

Fergal O'Brien's Dysart Enos was hardly pressed when maintaining her flawless record in the Download The At The Races App Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster.

The mare is considered a real prospect and had done nothing wrong in five starts when heading to Town Moor with three bumper wins and two hurdle victories on her CV.

The Cheltenham Festival is on the horizon for the six-year-old and the Doncaster contest proved to be the perfect preparation as she triumphed at a canter under Paddy Brennan, crossing the line seven lengths ahead as the 1-9 favourite.

"We're very happy with her, obviously it's very nerve-wracking when you're 1-9 on and she had to go and win," said O'Brien to Sky Sports Racing.

"She had to win or it was going to be a disaster, there'd have been a big bubble burst! But she did the job well and we were very happy.

"She did it as well as we hoped she'd do it, she's in good form with herself and she enjoyed the whole job - that was nice to see.

"I think you'll see her to better effect in a better race, she was just jumping a little bit up in the air today.

"Her jumping at Cheltenham (in December) was probably better, if you were going to crab her, but in a better race she'll jump better."

Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 7-2 for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle in March, and O'Brien added: "She got the job done, Paddy was happy with her, fingers crossed it's Cheltenham now."