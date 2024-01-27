Great Yorkshire Chase: Annual Invictus denies Forward Plan for Freddie Gordon in Doncaster classic

A thriller at Doncaster saw Annual Invictus just get the better of Forward Plan in the Great Yorkshire Chase while Ashroe Diamond dazzled in the Yorkshire Rose.

There was a great finish in the Great Yorkshire Chase as Annual Invictus got the better of Forward Plan for Freddie Gordon and his father Chris Gordon.

With two jumps to go it appeared that Annual Invictus was well in the clear jumping strongly under the 18-year-old rider.

However, Forward Plan showed a dramatic turn of foot, closing towards the line but the former got the better of him by a nose.

An incredible late onslaught by Ben Godfrey left the pair three-and-a-quarter-lengths clear of the rest of the field.

After the race, the winning rider said: "That was amazing. My old man said to try to just pop out and go on your own. So I thought I'd go out there and do it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Freddie Gordon hailed his mount Annual Invictus after winning at Doncaster on Saturday

"When the other horse came to me, I was just hoping he had a bit left in the tank and I think he kept his head in front the whole time. As soon as he gets a bit of company he keeps going, it gives him a bit more encouragement.

"It's some day. It's lovely to do it for my dad. I'll thank him when I get home later, we'll have a nice dinner together."

Kerryhill flies home in the River Don Novices' Hurdle

Kerryhill won the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle with plenty in hand for Brian Hughes and Ruth Jefferson.

Despite wandering around in the closing stages, Hughes had a clear run-in to win by seven-and-a-half lengths.

The favourite Welcome To Cartries was back in second with The Newest One in third, eleven-and-a-quarter lengths off the winner.

Image: Ashroe Diamond dominated the Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle

Ashroe Diamond takes the Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle

Ashroe Diamond dominated the closing stages of the SKB Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle to get the better of stablemate Gala Marceau for Patrick and Willie Mullins.

In the early stages, Stainsbury Girl had the lead with Ashroe Diamond sitting nicely behind her whilst Gala Marceau and Under Control were in the slipstream.

From two out Ashroe Diamond began to pick up the pace and she would not be beaten, scoring by two-and-a-half lengths from the staying-on Under Control.

Image: Wodhooh (left) beating Max Of Stars at Newbury

Wodhooh still unbeaten

The Irish raider took the SBK Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster as Gordon Elliott and Mark Walsh won gamely with Wodhooh.

For the majority of the race, it was Max Of Stars who led for Brian Hughes and Olly Murphy, but it was the second to last where the issues arose as a poor jump at the second last sealed her fate, being knocked off her stride and allowing Wodhooh to reel her in.

She jumped the last going away and despite efforts from Murphy's hopeful, she kept on well and won by six-and-a-half lengths, remaining unbeaten in the process.