Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ryan Moore and Oisin Murphy headline cracking Lingfield Sunday card

Mick Appleby runs Annaf in the Kachy Stakes and takes on Diligent Harry for the Clive Cox team, with Ryan Moore in the saddle; the Listed Tandridge Stakes also feature Charlie Johnston's Dear My Friend at Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing
Friday 2 February 2024 13:19, UK
It’s a stellar cast of horses and jockeys who head to Lingfield Park for a pair of Listed races this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Mick Appleby's Annaf aims for successive victories in the Listed BetUK Kachy Stakes (3:12) at Lingfield but faces a stern test to do so.
Diligent Harry heads the dangers having narrowly been denied last year and a reproduction of his AW Championship success in April would see him go close under star pilot Ryan Moore for Clive Cox.
Of the others, James Fanshawe's Willem Twee remains unexposed for his age and showed a game attitude when landing the Listed Golden Rose on his last start, while The X O was highly tried as a three-year-old and cannot be underestimated.
Charlie Johnston runs the in-form Dear My Friend earlier on the card in the Listed BetMGM Tandridge Stakes (2:37).
Stepping back up to the Listed level, it wouldn't be a huge shock if the distance winner proved hard to beat following wind surgery and a gelding operation.
William Haggas' Nine Tenth has progressed through the handicap winning at Wolverhampton before running Shades of Summer close at Newcastle last time and could have more to offer as she steps up to a mile under Ryan Moore.
James Ferguson's Diderot impressed when scoring for the fourth time on the all-weather, while Bopedro would have claims on his excellent fourth in the Balmoral at Ascot.
Intervention and The Caltonian have been two of the stars in this year's All Weather campaign and will clash in the Boost Your Acca At Betmgm Handicap (7:00) at Newcastle
The Mick Appleby-trained Intervention has enjoyed huge success this winter winning on four occasions since November while Linda Perratt's The Caltonian has a similar profile with five wins from nine all-weather starts and must be feared.
Others to note include Zip, who drops in grade and could be an each-way player at a course and distance that should suit.
Watch Lingfield and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 4 February.