Scilly Isles Novices' Chase: Memorable Nickle Back victory marred by fatal Hermes Allen fall

Nickle Back gave both trainer Sarah Humphrey and jockey James Best with a first Grade One success at Sandown on Saturday; the race was marred by a fatal fall to Hermes Allen for trainer Paul Nicholls

Nickle Back galloped to a memorable Grade One victory in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown following a bold front-running ride from James Best.

It was a fairytale first success at elite level for the jockey and West Wratting trainer Sarah Humphrey, although the race was marred by a fatal fall for Hermes Allen at the second-last.

Best and 10-1 shot Nickle Back established a healthy lead in the early stages, with 8-13 favourite Hermes Allen heading the chasing pack.

Some exuberant leaps allowed the pace-setter to extend his advantage to fully 20 lengths with three to jump and he was again foot-perfect at the Pond Fence.

After Nickle Back bounded clear from two out, Djelo clawed back some of his lead up the stiff home stretch but Best's mount was not for catching, prevailing by seven lengths,

"I just cannot believe it," Best told ITV Racing. "As a small child growing up, you watch these races on the television on a Saturday and you dream of becoming a jockey and winning races like this.

"A massive thank you to Sarah and all the team, I'm just gobsmacked, as I was when winning on him in his first chase at Warwick.

"For them to put their faith in me on this wonderful horse, it means so much and I just can't believe it.

"He was a bit brave early on and that kind of twisted my arm second time down the back - for goodness sake, just go with him!

"He loves galloping and he loves jumping, so just get a breather when I could.

"Congratulations to Sarah, as she has done a wonderful job with this horse, who is quite fragile and not easy to train."