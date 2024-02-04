Dublin Racing Festival: El Fabiolo sees off Dinoblue to win Dublin Chase for Willie Mullins

El Fabiolo landed his seventh straight Grade One victory with aplomb in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old had extended his winning run over fences to six when making a successful start to the current campaign in the Hilly Way at Cork last time out, and continued that impressive run of form over this two-mile and one furlong trip.

With the weather denying him an intended trip to Britain for the Clarence House Chase at Ascot last month, El Fabiolo was rerouted to the Dublin Racing Festival for his final outing before his return to the Cotswolds and ultimately got the job done without too much fuss.

Having pursued last year's winner Gentleman De Mee for most of the trip, El Fabiolo (4-11 favourite) bypassed his stablemate with a telling leap two fences from home and was in cruise control thereafter, only having to be pushed out by jockey Paul Townend to score by eight and a half lengths from Dinoblue - another Mullins charge - in second.

El Fabiolo is the 4-9 market leader with the bookmakers to provide the Mullins yard with a hat-trick of triumphs in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival following the back-to-back wins of the currently injured Energumene.

Mullins said: "He did his job well because Dinoblue had worked very well during the week, and I thought if he made any mistake then she would definitely give him a race, so it was a good test and not a freebie by any means.

"She was getting 7lb from him and she is a good mare.

"He was very clean today and very good. Paul just sat very quiet on him, and he appreciated that and did his job.

Image: El Fabiolo en route to winning the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown

"I'm delighted all the owners are here and they love coming to Ireland to race. They have raced in France and England extensively, but they say the experience here is way better.

The appreciation Irish people have for racing is huge which you don't get in other countries."

The winning jockey added: "I was always happy. He's a monster, a huge horse with loads of power."