Super Saturday: Shishkin ready to take on Protektorat in Denman Chase

Nicky Henderson has confirmed Shishkin is raring to go ahead of the Denman Chase at Newbury this Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Seven Barrows entrant has not taken to the track since stumbling at the end of December's King George VI Chase at Kempton but is ready for his comeback run in West Berkshire this weekend.

Henderson said: "He was perfectly alright after the King George. Everybody had a lovely time trying to analyse exactly what happened and how he managed to trip himself up. He was sore for a good week but wasn't actually lame on it. It was like being hit with a hammer - if you do that it's going to hurt.

"It [the King George] was going to be a good performance so if he builds on that, he ought to have a very good chance. If he's going to move onto better things he's virtually got to be very, very good."

Protektorat is also to feature in the contest, which is set to go off at 2.05pm on Saturday.

Henderson's sights set on the Betfair Hurdle

Henderson is running all four of his Betfair Hurdle entrants on Saturday, including Iberico Lord and Luccia as he bids to become winning trainer for a sixth time.

He is also running Doddiethegreat, in a bid to bounce back from his one career defeat to date last time out at Cheltenham in December.

Henderson said: "Doddie Weir himself was a great character. All his prize money goes to the Doddie Weir Foundation. Up to now he's been doing well, but this is a huge pot. It would be fantastic if he could contribute this to the great man's foundation. I'm just a little suspicious he wants two and a half miles rather than two, but you've got to have a go at this. Soft ground won't inconvenience him."

He added: "Nico rated Iberico quite high with the soft ground, as he thinks that's in his favour. You get the feeling we're going to get plenty of rain between now and Saturday, and the ground will be soft."

What about the opposition?

"Under Control came back and ran a very nice at Doncaster the other day behind a Willie Mullins mare, and we've got another one coming this week haven't we?"

The Mullins camp have raised fears they will be unable to travel from Ireland due to high winds expected this week, leaving the participation of Ocastles Des Mottes in doubt.

Henderson joked: "Oh dear Willie, I'm so sorry. It is bitterly disappointing that having gone all the way to Ireland to watch your horses on Sunday, I'm not going to be able to see one on Saturday? Oh no."

