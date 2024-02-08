Betfair Denman Chase: Shishkin out to enhance Cheltenham Gold Cup claims at Newbury

Shishkin will face four rivals when he bids to enhance his Cheltenham Gold Cup claims in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday.

Formerly a star performer over two miles, the 10-year-old proved his stamina over an extended three miles at Aintree last spring and was always going to be campaigned over a longer trip this term.

His season got off to an inauspicious start when he refused to start at Ascot in November, but he proved his considerable ability remains very much intact in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, despite unseating Nico de Boinville two fences from home when in a narrow lead.

Image: L'Homme Presse gets the better of Protektorat in the Fleur De Lys at Lingfield's Winter Million Festival

Whether he would have held off the fast-finishing Hewick is open to debate, but either way his connections will be hopeful he can get back on the winning trail in Berkshire this weekend.

Shishkin's biggest threat appears to be the Dan Skelton-trained Protektorat, who finished best of the rest behind leading Gold Cup contender L'Homme Presse at Lingfield three weeks ago.

Does He Know (Kim Bailey), Hitman (Paul Nicholls) and Sam Brown (Anthony Honeyball) complete the field.

Image: Edwardstone clears the last fence on his way to winning at Sandown

Six runners are set to go to post for the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase, with Alan King's Edwardstone and Boothill from Harry Fry's yard the top two in the market.

Funambule Sivola has won the last two renewals of this Grade Two contest for Venetia Williams, but has been largely disappointing so far this season, while Gary Moore fits the high-class Editeur Du Gite with cheekpieces for the first time.

Amarillo Sky (Joe Tizzard) and Calico (Skelton) also feature.

Mullins recruit headlines Betfair Hurdle field

Ante-post favourite Ocastle Des Mottes heads a maximum field of 24 for the £155,000 Betfair Hurdle.

A dual winner in France, the five-year-old will be making his debut for Willie Mullins and bookmakers are taking no chances, with the trainer's nephew Danny taking the ride.

Ireland's all-conquering champion also saddles Alvaniy, the mount of Bryony Frost, and has the first reserve in the form of Onlyamatteroftime.

The home team includes Henderson's quartet of Luccia, Under Control, Iberico Lord and Doddiethegreat, as well as Harry Fry's Altobelli, Neil King's Lookaway and Tellherthename from Ben Pauling's yard.