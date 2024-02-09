Super Saturday: Newbury ground set to be ready for Betfair Hurdle despite testing conditions

Testing conditions will be the order of the day at Newbury on Saturday, but no problems are anticipated if the forecast proves correct.

While more rain has fallen at the Berkshire track than was expected earlier in the week, no inspection is currently planned.

"We've had 45 millimetres this week, which is more than we were anticipating on Monday ahead of entries," clerk of the course George Hill told Sky Sports Racing.

"We were expecting 25-35mm in total after entries but we've had more and we've seen a few tracks caught out already, but luckily we're OK as we stand at the moment.

"The going is heavy, soft in places at the moment. We're expecting 2-7mm, the forecasters are saying, but the heaviest of that will be this afternoon, so we'll monitor that. It is due to finish by 5pm, so fingers crossed we only get what is forecast and we don't end up with more, as we're looking forward to tomorrow.

"I don't think it will have a chance to get holding or tacky, I think it will ride as described or a little better, given we could have a dry 18 hours.

Image: Newbury's ground is set to be heavy on Super Saturday

"The track is in very good condition, we've got fresh ground on both tracks and we vertidrained the track last week, which helped us out massively ahead of this heavy rain.

"Obviously, the Betfair Hurdle has filled for the first time in four years, which is fantastic, it's great to have the Willie Mullins horses, they arrived in the early hours of the morning safe and sound."

Unfortunately, Saturday's meeting at Warwick has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

The fixture was due to feature both the Grade Two Kingmaker Novices' Chase and the Listed Warwick Mares' Hurdle, in which Cheltenham candidate You Wear It Well was set to run.

However, a total of 36mm of rain fell at the track on Thursday, leaving the course unfit for action.

Clerk of the course Tom Ryall said: "We had 36mm in total yesterday, it started about 4am and carried on through to midnight.

"When we came in this morning, parts of the back straight where it runs parallel with Gog Brook are waterlogged, as that was put on red alert last night, while the owners and trainers car park has flooded and that has spilled onto the track.

"We are basically about 50 per cent under water, so there is really no hope of racing."

Uttoxeter were also due to race on Saturday, but that fixture has been abandoned.

The course is waterlogged, with further rain forecast.

Friday's meeting at Kempton got the go-ahead after a morning inspection, while the other scheduled jumps fixture at Bangor was called off on Thursday afternoon.