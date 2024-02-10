Super Saturday: Edwardstone claims Game Spirit Chase glory at Newbury

Edwardstone stormed to victory in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase, putting himself in the frame for the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Alan King's superstar won the contest at a 40 length canter to Funambule Sivola - the other other entrant to complete the two mile trip.

An 11/10 favourite at the off, Edwardstone never looked in danger from the outset and looks to have put a disappointing run in the Silviniaco Conti Chase behind him with this masterclass display.

His first win of the campaign brings him into the frame for the Champion Chase at Cheltenham, with bookmakers pricing him up at around 8/1 behind the fancied duo of El Fabiolo and Jonbon.

Tom Cannon's charge soared into a ten length advantage in the opening stages, looking to tire out the competition by creating an unassailable deficit. Amarillo Sky sat second but failed to get in touch with the frontrunner, setting the scene for the rest of the race.

Four fences from home, Boothill appeared to rally but Cannon quickly re-established that ten length advantage before Harry Fry's entry went down with two to jump - thankfully with no lasting damage.

Image: Boothill went down approaching the closing stages on Super Saturday

Amarillo Sky also went down going over the last, but is also in ok health following the collision.

Funambule Sivola crossed the line 40 lengths behind the winner as the only other starter to complete the contest.